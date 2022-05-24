Taille du marché des réanimateurs manuels en Amérique du Nord, part, croissance, segment, tendances, technologies en développement, opportunités d’investissement, revenus et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

survey report has been generated with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information for industry which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. It lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in niche market. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists has worked rigorously to generate an advanced and all-inclusive research market report.

North America Manual Resuscitators Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.94% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 354.63 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease is the major driver which is propelling the manual resuscitators market in the forecast period.

TOP KEY PLAYERS of North America Manual Resuscitators Market

The major companies covered in the North America manual resuscitators market report are Romsons, Laerdal Medical, Ambu Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Mercury Medical, Hopkins Medical Products, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, HSINER, Me. Ber. srl Unipersonale, Besmed Health Business Corp., iM3Vet Pty Ltd., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Scenario of North America Manual Resuscitators Market

Manual resuscitators are hand held portable devices used to provide positive pressure ventilation to inflate the lungs of patients who are not able to breath by their own in order to keep them oxygenated and alive. The device permits air to be forced into the lungs each time it is squeezed.

The demand for manual resuscitator is increasing for treatment in the healthcare system and is expected to be a major driver in the manual resuscitators market. Stringent government regulations on new products and instruments approval will impact the manual resuscitators market growth. Most of the doctors use bags to support babies to take oxygen, for this reason, rising number of premature births is as an opportunity for growing the demand of the manual resuscitators market. Increase in use of refurbished products is acting as a challenge for hampering the demand of manual resuscitators market.

The manual resuscitators market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the manual resuscitators market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Manual Resuscitators Market Scope and Market Size

The manual resuscitators market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator and T-piece. In 2021, self-inflating segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of modality, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of material, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into silicon, PVC and rubber. In 2021, silicon segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market due to increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases.

On the basis of technology, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into pop-off vale, peep valve, pneumatic, double wall, mask and others. In 2021, peep valve segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that may lead to heart diseases.

On the basis of patient type, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric and infant. In 2021, adult segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing healthcare expenditure and developed infrastructure.

On the basis of application, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, anesthesia, asthma and others. In 2021, COPD segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of growing geriatric population which are more susceptible to heart diseases.

On the basis of end user, the manual resuscitators devices market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers and emergency transport vehicle. In 2021, hospital segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and online sales. In 2021, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the manual resuscitators market because of various initiatives taken by key players in the market.

North America Manual Resuscitators Market Country Level Analysis

North America manual resuscitators market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product, modality, material, technology, patient type, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America manual resuscitators market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

North America is expected to grow with the third highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. is dominating the North America manual resuscitators market due to more awareness towards health and fitness.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Funding in Research is creating new opportunities for Players in Manual Resuscitators Market

The manual resuscitators market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with manual resuscitators sales, impact of advancement in the manual resuscitators and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the manual resuscitators market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Manual Resuscitators Market Share Analysis

The manual resuscitators market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America manual resuscitators market.

