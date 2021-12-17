Taille du marché des produits pour les ongles TCAC élevé avec analyse des tendances technologiques croissantes, recherche de l’industrie, croissance et taille futures, projection d’ici 2028

Le marché mondial des produits pour les ongles devrait connaître un TCAC substantiel au cours de la période de prévision de 2019 à 2026. Le rapport contient des données pour l’année de base 2018 et l’année historique 2017. La préoccupation croissante pour des ongles sains et la popularité croissante des produits pour les ongles non toxiques sont le facteur de croissance de ce marché.

L’analyse concurrentielle menée dans le rapport sur le marché des produits pour les ongles à grande échelle met en lumière les mouvements des acteurs clés de l’industrie du marché des produits pour les ongles tels que les lancements de nouveaux produits, les extensions, les accords, les coentreprises, les partenariats et les acquisitions récentes. Le rapport d’activité présente un éventail d’informations sur le marché qui aident à mieux comprendre le paysage du marché, les problèmes qui pourraient peser sur l’industrie à l’avenir et la meilleure façon de positionner des marques spécifiques. Le rapport universel sur le marché des produits pour les ongles offre un potentiel de marché pour chaque région géographique en fonction du taux de croissance, des paramètres macroéconomiques, des préférences et des modèles d’achat des consommateurs, de la demande du marché et des scénarios d’offre.

Les acteurs clés du marché des produits pour les ongles impliqués dans l’étude sont AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES, Creative Nail Design, Inc., Fiabila, L’Oréal, California Chemical Specialties., Delia Cosmetics., NSI Nails, Coty – OPI Inc., Shree Product, Bagla. , Sugan Cosmetics, essie, Piggy Paint, LLC, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd, ART OF BEAUTY INC, Coloressence.com, Lakmé Cosmetics, SUGAR Cosmetics., BlueHeaven Cosmetics, Nails inc. Limited, A Luxury Brand Partners (LBP) Company, Revlon, Sally Hansen .

The world class Nail products Market business report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. The report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through the wide ranging Nail products Market report.

Global Nail Products Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Nail Polish, Nail Accessories, Nail Polish Remover, Nail Treatment, Nail Strengtheners, Other Products

By Sales Type: Bulk, Packaged

By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Salon, Online

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2027) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

o North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

o Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

o Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

o Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

o South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Nail products market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

