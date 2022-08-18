Taille du marché des meubles en bambou – Opportunités de l’industrie, croissance, paysage concurrentiel, développements récents et prévisions d’ici 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Bamboo Furniture Market

Global Bamboo Furniture Market was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.08 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Scope and Global Bamboo Furniture Market

Some of the major players operating in the bamboo furniture market are

Greenington (U.S.)

Hanssem Co. Ltd., (South Korea)

Interwood (India)

Itatiaia (Brazil)

Lixil (Japan)

CBG Bamboo Garden Products Co., Ltd (China)

Moso Bamboo (Netherlands)

Utsav Handicraft (India)

Luit Nirman (India)

Senniah Gowder (India)

Cane O Cane (India)

Zhejiang Tianzhen Bamboo & Wood Development Co., Ltd. (China)

Howdens Joinery Ltd., (U.K.)

IKEA (Sweden)

GEK GUAN RATTAN FURNITURE (M) SDN BHD (Malaysia)

July Bambu Co. Ltd (Singapore)

Regional outlook:

The significant regions covered in the reports of global Bamboo Furniture Market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Bamboo Furniture Market during the forecast year. The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Bamboo Furniture Market in near future.

Table of Contents:

Key Questions answered by the Report

