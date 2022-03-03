Taille du marché des kits de test à domicile, part de l’industrie 2022 en croissance rapide avec la demande récente, les tendances, le développement, les revenus et les prévisions jusqu’en 2029, selon l’analyste DBMR

Data Bridge Market Research a ajouté un nouveau rapport intitulé Marché des kits de test à domicile avec des tableaux de données pour les années historiques et prévisionnelles représentées avec des discussions et des graphiques répartis sur des pages avec une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Le rapport sur le marché mondial des kits de test à domicile contient tous les profils d’entreprise des principaux acteurs et marques. Ce rapport joue un rôle très important pour assurer la croissance et le succès de l’entreprise sur ce marché concurrentiel pour l’industrie des kits de test à domicile. Le rapport Kits de test à domicile est préparé en tenant compte des exigences du client en ce qui concerne le type de marché, la taille de l’organisation, l’accessibilité sur site et le type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux, et la disponibilité au niveau mondial dans des domaines tels que Amérique du Nord, Amérique du Sud, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Le marché des kits de test à domicile devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 3 243,61 millions de dollars d’ici 2028. La sensibilisation accrue de la population à la santé aide le marché des kits de test à domicile à se développer à un rythme significatif.

Téléchargez un échantillon exclusif gratuit (PDF de 350 pages) du rapport : Pour connaître l’impact du COVID-19 sur cette industrie @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-at-home- tests-kits-market&ab

Scénario de marché des kits de test à domicile en Amérique du Nord

At-home testing kits means testing instruments which help person to perform tests at home and give them rapid results in a minute. It also includes health monitoring equipment to continuously check and control the health of the diabetic patient. At-home tests are very convenient to perform with comfort at home and are available at very affordable rate. Self-tests are usually the advance versions of rapid, point-of-care test kits that were originally designed for healthcare professionals and can be performed by common person.

The rising adoption of self-help and do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits due to convenience and rapid results is a major factor which is driving the growth of the at-home testing kits market. There are doubts among end-users related to the reliability of the rapid home testing kits which might hinder the growth of the at-home testing kits market. It has become an urgent need of the companies to bring the rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to lower the death rate and increase the detection rate of patients and this is creating huge opportunity for the at-home testing kits market. The high competition in the market is a major challenge for the at-home testing kits market growth.

Global North America At-Home Testing Kits Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global North America At-Home Testing Kits Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

The Segments and Sub-Section of North America At-Home Testing Kits Market are shown below:

By Test Type (Pregnancy Test, HIV Test Kit, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Glucose Tests, Ovulation Predictor Test Kit, Drug Abuse Test Kit and Other Test Types), Type (Cassette, Strip, Midstream, Test Panel, Dip Card and Other Form Types), Age (Pediatric, Adult and Geriatric), Sample Type (Urine, Blood, Saliva and Other Sample Types), Usage (Disposable and Reusable), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Pharmacies)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc

Rapikit

BTNX INC

bioLytical Laboratories Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc

BD

Cardinal Health

…..

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-at-home-testing-kits-market&ab

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the North America At-Home Testing Kits market. The Global North America At-Home Testing Kits market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

According to the Regional Segmentation the North America At-Home Testing Kits Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

At-Home Testing Kits Market Scope and Market Size

The at-home testing kits market is segmented on the basis of test type, type, age, sample type, usage and distribution channels. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of test type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pregnancy test, HIV test kit, diabetes, infectious diseases, glucose tests, ovulation predictor test kit, drug abuse test kit and other test types. In 2021, glucose tests segment augment the at-home testing kits market due to the increasing awareness of people towards staying healthy.

On the basis of type, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into cassette, strip, midstream, test panel, dip card and other form types. In 2021, cassette segment dominates the overall at-home testing kits market as people are adopting self-tests to verify their health conditions at a convenience of home at low costs.

On the basis of age, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric. In 2021, adult segment holds the maximum at-home testing kits market share as self-testing is very convenient, economical and it provides privacy to the person.

On the basis of sample type, the at-home testing kits market has been segmented into urine, blood, saliva and other sample types. In 2021, urine segment dominates the at-home testing kits market as increasing the testing capacity and favourable government policies for self-tests are driving the segment growth.

On the basis of usage, the at-home testing kits market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, disposable segment augments the at-home testing kits market due to the high prevalence of HIV which has fuelled the adoption of HIV self-test kits.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-remote-patient-monitoring-and-care-market

This North America At-Home Testing Kits Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for North America At-Home Testing Kits?

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This North America At-Home Testing Kits Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of North America At-Home Testing Kits Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of North America At-Home Testing Kits Market?

What Is Current Market Status of North America At-Home Testing Kits Industry?

What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of North America At-Home Testing Kits Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global North America At-Home Testing Kits Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption?

What about Import and Export?

What Is North America At-Home Testing Kits Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On North America At-Home Testing Kits Industry?

What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of North America At-Home Testing Kits Market?

What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for North America At-Home Testing Kits Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global North America At-Home Testing Kits market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global North America At-Home Testing Kits Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the North America At-Home Testing Kits market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the North America At-Home Testing Kits Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the North America At-Home Testing Kits

Chapter 4: Presenting the North America At-Home Testing Kits Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the North America At-Home Testing Kits market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2028).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, le marché des kits de test à domicile en Amérique du Nord est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de décision.