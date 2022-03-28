Taille du marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord, part, demande de l’industrie, tendances futures, statistiques de croissance des entreprises et analyse des acteurs clés, analyse des revenus prévisionnels jusqu’en 2029

La dernière étude de marché mondiale sur les kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord publiée a évalué le potentiel de croissance future du marché mondial des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord et fournit des informations et des statistiques utiles sur la structure et la taille du marché. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur l’huile de CBD de première classe étudie divers paramètres tout au long du rapport qui analyse en détail l’état du marché. Ce document de marché analyse et évalue les tendances importantes de l’industrie, la taille du marché, la demande, les revenus, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes avec lesquels l’industrie Kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord peut tenter sa chance avec les stratégies visant à augmenter le retour sur investissement (ROI). Il offre des mesures clés, le statut des fabricants et est une source majeure de direction pour les entreprises et les organisations. De telles informations sur le marché peuvent être réalisées avec ce rapport de marché complet qui prend en compte tous les aspects du marché actuel et futur. En outre, le document sur le marché mondial des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord prédit la taille du marché avec des informations sur les revenus des principaux fournisseurs, le développement de l’industrie en amont et en aval, les progrès de l’industrie, les entreprises clés, le type de segment et l’application du marché.

Marijuana Grow Kits Market for recreational is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 495,227.41 thousand by 2029. The increasing adoption of automated grow boxes to control the pH and other nutrient supply of the plants automatically without frequent monitoring is the growing factor of the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Marijuana Grow Kits market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Marijuana Grow Kits market segments and regions.

Scope of the Report

By Product (Hydroponic LED Light Growing System, Grow Tent, Cloner Kit, Marijuana Plants Pots, Spectrum Hydroponic Light Bulb, Hanging Drying Rack, Others)

By End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Geographical Regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The Global North America Marijuana Grow Kits study includes data from 2022 to 2029 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market – Company Profiles

VIVOSUN

Pretty Green Budz

Gorilla Grow Tent

California LightWorks

BESTVA LED

Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc

Mars Hydro

The Bud Grower, LLC

TopoGrow

…..

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for the period 2022 to 2029. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

The study elaborates factors of Global North America Marijuana Grow Kits market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of North America Marijuana Grow Kits products.

North America Marijuana Grow KitsMarket Scenario

High adoption of marijuana in medical sector has gathered the attention of many manufacturers to invest in the marijuana growing business for indoor cultivation of marijuana in open as still it is not legal in many countries. In most of the countries, marijuana is still illegal so most of the manufacturers bought their own land for the cultivation of indoor marijuana to use them further in the medical products and for other industries also which further boosts the demand. The complex process of indoor cultivation can restrain the market growth as the marijuana plant requires wide range of safety and monitoring in each step for proper growth.

The marijuana grow kits have the widest growth opportunities and more than half of the population are adopting these products to cultivate their own crops to use them for the manufacturing of various medical and recreational products and this factor can boost the market growth. The annual wages for the average worker is quite high for skilled as well as for non-skilled labor which increases the overall expenses of the entire process and this factor can decline the market growth.

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Scope and Market Size

North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational is segmented into two notable segments which are based on the basis of product and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hydroponic LED light growing system, grow tent, cloner Kit, marijuana plants pots, spectrum hydroponic light bulb, hanging drying rack and others. In 2020, the hydroponic LED Light growing system segment dominates North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational as hydroponic LED light growing system consume 60% less energy to give the same level of light. They emit less heat and provide more usable light than traditional lighting systems thus, widely adopted in the region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, and commercial. In 2020, residential segment dominates in the North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational as most of the manufacturers in the region bought the land and grow their own marijuana and saves the third party interruption.

In conclusion, the North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, LATAM, l’Europe ou l’Asie du Sud-Est ou juste l’Asie de l’Est.