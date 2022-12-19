Taille du marché des excipients pharmaceutiques 2022, TCAC 6,6%, part, facteurs de croissance, tendances, revenus, paysage concurrentiel et rapport prévisionnel 2029

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment ajouté une recherche concise sur le marché des excipients pharmaceutiquesrapport pour décrire des informations précieuses liées aux tendances importantes du marché qui animent l’industrie. Le rapport sur le marché des excipients pharmaceutiques met à disposition les informations de base sur l’industrie, la définition, la classification, l’application, la structure de la chaîne industrielle, l’aperçu de l’industrie et l’analyse du marché. Ce document de marché fournit le potentiel du marché pour chaque région géographique en fonction du taux de croissance, des paramètres macroéconomiques, des habitudes d’achat des consommateurs, de la demande du marché et des scénarios d’offre. Il donne également une étude approfondie sur différents segments de marché et régions. Les principaux fabricants mondiaux du marché des excipients pharmaceutiques, pour définir, décrire et analyser le paysage de la concurrence sur le marché à l’aide de l’analyse SWOT.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des excipients pharmaceutiques devrait atteindre la valeur de 12 199,90 millions USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 6,6 % au cours de la période de prévision. La fonctionnalité représente le plus grand segment de type sur le marché en raison de la demande rapide de solutions et de services informatiques à l’échelle mondiale. Ce rapport de marché couvre également l’analyse des prix, l’analyse des brevets et les avancées technologiques en profondeur.

DEVELOPPEMENTS récents

En février 2022, Kerry Group Plc., le leader mondial du goût et de la nutrition, a annoncé avoir réalisé deux acquisitions biotechnologiques importantes qui ont élargi son expertise, son portefeuille technologique et ses capacités de fabrication. La société a annoncé qu’elle avait acquis la principale société d’innovation en biotechnologie, c-LEcta, et le fabricant d’enzymes basé au Mexique, Enmex. c-LEcta est une société d’innovation biotechnologique de premier plan spécialisée dans la fermentation de précision, le bio-traitement optimisé et la bio-transformation. En outre, Enmex est un fabricant d’enzymes bien établi basé au Mexique, fournissant de multiples solutions de bioprocédés pour les marchés de l’alimentation, des boissons et de la nutrition animale. Cela a aidé l’entreprise à augmenter ses revenus.

In September 2022, DFE Pharma, a global leader in pharma- and nutraceutical excipient solutions, opened its new “Closer to the Formulator” (C2F), a Center of Excellence, in Hyderabad, India. C2F helped pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from concept to finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development. This has helped company to showcase its progress.

Opportunity

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

The rise in the pharmaceutical excipients market increases the need for strategic business ideas. It includes a partnership, business expansion, and other development. The rising demand for pharmaceuticals is significantly increasing the demand for pharmaceutical excipients, and to cope with this demand, companies are building new manufacturing sites, among other strategic initiatives.

These strategic initiatives, such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and business expansion by the major market player, will boost the pharmaceutical excipients market growth and is expected to act as an opportunity for the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

A list of all the renowned Pharmaceutical Excipients Key Players in the market: Kerry Group plc. DFE Pharma, Cargill, Incorporated, Pfanstiehl, Colorcon, MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG, Roquette Frères., The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Avantor, Inc., BENEO, Chemie Trade

