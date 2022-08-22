Taille du marché des encodeurs, opportunités, croissance du secteur, risques, analyse, principaux leaders et prévisions 2029

Un excellent rapport sur le marché Codeur présente les données du marché, telles que les tendances, le comportement des consommateurs et les analyses de la concurrence, d’une manière qui permet aux entreprises d’identifier les opportunités sur le marché. L’objectif de l’étude de marché est compris très clairement par l’équipe DBMR avant le début de la création du rapport. Des recherches intenses sont menées pour analyser avec précision la dynamique du marché et le comportement des consommateurs inclus dans le rapport.

Le marché des encodeurs devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 8,7% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 3 048,23 millions USD. d'ici 2027. La demande croissante d'appareils automatisés, d'équipements et autres est l'un des principaux facteurs qui stimulent la croissance du marché des encodeurs.

Global Encoder market report covers myriad of aspects of the market analysis which many businesses call for. The report also presents a profound overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This market analysis report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Segmentation:

The encoder market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, output, size, design and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the encoder market has been segmented into linear and rotary. In 2020, rotary encoders are majorly adopted by the industrial, automotive, aerospace and other applications owing to continuous rotational movement which drives the segment growth.

On the basis of product type, the encoder market has been segmented into contacting and non-contacting. In 2020, encoders itself are sensor which majorly performs by sensing the position as well as most of the rotary encoders are not able to form owing to speed and rotation due to which non-contacting encoders are dominating the encoder market growth.

On the basis of output, the encoder market has been segmented into analog and digital. In 2020, the digital encoders are offering improved visibility and more accuracy for the motion control which is driving the segment growth.

On the basis of design, the encoder market has been segmented into solid shaft encoders and hollow shaft encoders. In 2020, the hollow shaft encoders segment is dominating the encoder market as they offers enhanced load capacity and mounting flexibility for the encoder market.

On the basis of size, the encoder market has been segmented into less than 30 mm, 31 mm – 70 mm, 71 mm – 100 mm and more than 100 mm. In 2020, the 31 mm – 70 mm sized encoders are dominating the encoder market as they offers accuracy, reliability and enhanced performance for the machines.

On the basis of end-user, the encoder market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, food and beverage, printing, consumer electronics, textile, medical and others. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the encoder market owing to major adoption in the automation products as well as rising initiative for the industry 4.0 implementation.

The major Key Players covered in the Encoder Market report are:

The major players covered in the encoder market report are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Dynapar (a subsidiary of Fortive), OMRON Corporation, Baumer, ifm electronic gmbh, Sensata Technologies, Inc., FAULHABER MICROMO, LLC, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, YUEQING YUMO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Hengstler GmbH (a subsidiary of Fortive), POSIC SA, Micronor LLC (a subsidiary of Photon Control Inc.), Wachendorff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Renishaw plc, HEIDENHAIN, Celera Motion (a subsidiary of Novanta Inc.), maxon motor ag, HONTKO CO., LTD., FRABA B.V., Pepperl+Fuchs SE and SIKO GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Encoder Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Encoder Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

