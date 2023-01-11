Taille du marché des emballages comestibles dans le monde avec un excellent TCAC par, taille, part, tendances à la hausse, demande du marché et perspectives de revenus
»
Global Edible Packaging Market, By Source (Plant, Animal), Raw Material (Seaweeds & Algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Edible Packaging Market Analysis and Size
Food manufacturers have increased their efforts to increase shelf life and improve existing packaging technology, ensuring microbial safety and food preservation from the influence of external factors. As a result, manufacturers’ new product innovations are expected to contribute to the market growth of the edible packaging market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the edible packaging market which was growing at a value of 586.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 900.19 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period OF 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.
Edible Packaging Market Scope and Segmentation
|REPORT METRIC
|DETAILS
|Forecast Period
|2022 to 2029
|Base Year
|2021
|Historic Years
|2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019)
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
|Segments Covered
|Source (Plant, Animal), Raw Material (Seaweeds & Algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)
|Countries Covered
|U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
|Market Players Covered
|Monosol LLC (U.S.), JRF Technology (U.S.), Evoware (U.S.), Tipa Corp. (Israel), Nagase America (U.S.), Notpla Ltd. (U.K.), Avani (Indonesia), Wikicell Designs (U.S.), Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), EnviGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Regeno Bio-Bags (India), Devro Plc (U.K.), Apeel Sciences (U.S.), Coolhaus (U.S.), Do Eat (Belgium), Ecoactive (U.S.), Mantrose UK Ltd. (U.K.), Tomorrow Machine (Sweden), and Lactips (France)
|Opportunities
|
Market Definition
The edible coating is a green technology that is used on a variety of products to control moisture transfer, gas exchange, and oxidation processes. One significant advantage of using edible packaging is that several active ingredients can be incorporated into the polymer matrix and consumed with food, thereby improving safety or even nutritional and sensory properties.
Edible Packaging Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing emphasis on plastic reduction and rising adoption of sustainable packaging
Edible packaging benefits the environment because the user can eat the package along with the food product, reducing packaging waste. Food containers and packaging contribute approximately 30.2 percent of household waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Edible packaging also includes packaging films made of milk proteins, vitamins, proteins, and probiotics, which contain essential nutrients and can provide an oxygen barrier to the food, preventing contamination. Plastic emissions and waste are considered harmful to the environment because plastic recycling takes a long time. All of these factors have contributed to the growth of the edible packaging market.
- Technological advancements in packaging industry
The edible packaging market is still in its early stages, and various advancements are being made. The use of nano technological solutions such as nano encapsulation and multifaceted systems improves the nutritional value of food. The nano encapsulation of active composites with edible coverings protects the food from moisture and heat while also preventing other particles from entering the food.
Opportunity
Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the demand for processed food products. To improve the taste and flavour of the foods, these food products contain added sugar, fats, oils, and salts. Furthermore, processed foods require longer shelf life packaging, which edible coatings can provide. The use of edible films and coatings is expected to drive the edible packaging market growth due to the high consumption of processed foods.
Download Sample Copy of Edible Packaging Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-edible-packaging-market
Edible Packaging Market report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Market definition in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better business strategies. Edible Packaging Market report assists define, describe and forecast the market by type, by application and by region. This market research report has been crafted with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.
In this global Edible Packaging Market report, all the company profiles of the major players and brands are covered extensively. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. Businesses can have an idea about complete background analysis of the ABC industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This effective and insightful business report aids clients to stay ahead of the time and competition. The research and analysis carried out in this Edible Packaging Market report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.
To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-edible-packaging-market
Table of Contents
Global Edible Packaging Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Edible Packaging Market Overview
Chapter two Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter three Global Edible Packaging Market Competition through Manufacturers
Chapter four Global Production, Revenue (Value) via Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by way of Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by using Type
Chapter 7 Global Edible Packaging MarketAnalysis through Application
Chapter eight Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
…….CONTINUED FOR TOC
Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-edible-packaging-market
Top Trending Reports
Toothpaste Tablets Market Is Likely to Grasp the Value by , Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-toothpaste-tablets-market
COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Market to Surge and is expected to undergo a CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Demand, and Revenue Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-covid-19-vaccine-packaging-market
Plant-based Yogurt Ingredients Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-based-yogurt-ingredients-market
Ferret Toys Market is expected with Excellent CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Growth Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ferret-toys-market
Fortified Breakfast Cereals Market is forecasted to Reach by , Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fortified-breakfast-cereals-market
Cleats Market Will Grow at a CAGR by , Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cleats-market
Sleepwear Market to Surge by , Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sleepwear-market
Fish Tank Water Additives Market is Likely to Upsurge Globally by , Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast and Challenges
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fish-tank-water-additives-market
Platinum jewelry Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by , Share, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Segmentation Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-platinum-jewellery-market
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy CAGR Growth by , Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Drivers, Revenue Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-foam-based-beauty-and-personal-care-products
Hammocks Market to Experience Substantial Growth of by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hammocks-market
Kumquat Extracts Market to Observe Prominent Growth by , Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-kumquat-extracts-market
Culture Media Food Testing Market is Probable to Influence the Value by , Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-culture-media-food-testing-market
Fragrance Oil Market to Observe Prominent Growth of by , Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fragrance-oil-market
Automatic Edge Banding Machine Market to Garner by , Size, Share, Trends, Future Demand and Revenue Outlook
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automatic-edge-banding-machine-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
«