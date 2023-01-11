Taille du marché des emballages comestibles dans le monde avec un excellent TCAC par, taille, part, tendances à la hausse, demande du marché et perspectives de revenus

»

Global Edible Packaging Market, By Source (Plant, Animal), Raw Material (Seaweeds & Algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Edible Packaging Market Analysis and Size

Food manufacturers have increased their efforts to increase shelf life and improve existing packaging technology, ensuring microbial safety and food preservation from the influence of external factors. As a result, manufacturers’ new product innovations are expected to contribute to the market growth of the edible packaging market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the edible packaging market which was growing at a value of 586.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 900.19 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period OF 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Edible Packaging Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Plant, Animal), Raw Material (Seaweeds & Algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Monosol LLC (U.S.), JRF Technology (U.S.), Evoware (U.S.), Tipa Corp. (Israel), Nagase America (U.S.), Notpla Ltd. (U.K.), Avani (Indonesia), Wikicell Designs (U.S.), Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), EnviGreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Regeno Bio-Bags (India), Devro Plc (U.K.), Apeel Sciences (U.S.), Coolhaus (U.S.), Do Eat (Belgium), Ecoactive (U.S.), Mantrose UK Ltd. (U.K.), Tomorrow Machine (Sweden), and Lactips (France) Opportunities Rising technological innovation in food and beverage industry

The use of edible films and coatings

Increase in the demand for processed food products

Market Definition

The edible coating is a green technology that is used on a variety of products to control moisture transfer, gas exchange, and oxidation processes. One significant advantage of using edible packaging is that several active ingredients can be incorporated into the polymer matrix and consumed with food, thereby improving safety or even nutritional and sensory properties.

Edible Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing emphasis on plastic reduction and rising adoption of sustainable packaging

Edible packaging benefits the environment because the user can eat the package along with the food product, reducing packaging waste. Food containers and packaging contribute approximately 30.2 percent of household waste, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Edible packaging also includes packaging films made of milk proteins, vitamins, proteins, and probiotics, which contain essential nutrients and can provide an oxygen barrier to the food, preventing contamination. Plastic emissions and waste are considered harmful to the environment because plastic recycling takes a long time. All of these factors have contributed to the growth of the edible packaging market.

Technological advancements in packaging industry

The edible packaging market is still in its early stages, and various advancements are being made. The use of nano technological solutions such as nano encapsulation and multifaceted systems improves the nutritional value of food. The nano encapsulation of active composites with edible coverings protects the food from moisture and heat while also preventing other particles from entering the food.

Opportunity

Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the demand for processed food products. To improve the taste and flavour of the foods, these food products contain added sugar, fats, oils, and salts. Furthermore, processed foods require longer shelf life packaging, which edible coatings can provide. The use of edible films and coatings is expected to drive the edible packaging market growth due to the high consumption of processed foods.

Table of Contents

Global Edible Packaging Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Edible Packaging Market Overview

Chapter two Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter three Global Edible Packaging Market Competition through Manufacturers

Chapter four Global Production, Revenue (Value) via Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by way of Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by using Type

Chapter 7 Global Edible Packaging MarketAnalysis through Application

Chapter eight Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

