Taille du marché des drogues psychédéliques , revenus, utilisateurs finaux et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

La dernière étude de recherche sur le marché mondial des drogues psychédéliques publiée par DBMR, offre un aperçu détaillé des facteurs influençant la portée commerciale mondiale. Ce rapport présente une évaluation approfondie des drogues psychédéliques, y compris les technologies habilitantes, les tendances clés, les moteurs du marché, les défis, la normalisation, le paysage réglementaire, les modèles de déploiement, les études de cas d’opérateurs, les opportunités, la future feuille de route, la chaîne de valeur, les profils et les stratégies des acteurs de l’écosystème. Le rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial des médicaments psychédéliques montre les dernières informations sur le marché avec les tendances à venir et la répartition des produits et services. Le rapport fournit des statistiques clés sur l’état du marché, la taille, la part, les facteurs de croissance, les défis et l’analyse du scénario actuel des drogues psychédéliques mondiales.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market is forecasted to grow at 16.3% with factors such as increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders driving the growth of the U.S. psychedelic drugs market. U.S. psychedelic drugs market has shown an increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders which are increasing demand of psychedelic drugs. Although, regulations imposed on psychedelic drugs restricts the growth of the market.

Download Free Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=us-psychedelic-drugs-market&AB

This Psychedelic Drugs Market 2020 Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. By applying market intelligence for this Psychedelic Drugs Market report, industry expert measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Additionally, the data, facts and figures collected to generate this market report are obtained froms the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader for U.S. psychedelic drugs market and this company holds estimated market share of approximately 70% to 80% of the market. The market leader Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 75.00% in the U.S. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in psychedelic drugs in the U.S. and additionally, the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of psychedelic drugs. The psychedelic drugs sales revenue of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has increased drastically by 16% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,525.18 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In October 2018, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has received FDA Authorization for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy treatment in pediatric narcolepsy patients. The authorization will help company to dominate the market as Xyrem is one and only FDA approved treatment available for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy for adult patients.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The complete version of the Report will include the impact of the COVID-19, and anticipated change on the future outlook of the industry, by taking into the account the political, economic, social, and technological parameters.

The first class Psychedelic Drugs business report has many strategies that mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market study analyses the market status, size, demand, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. In this report, the base year for estimation is taken as 2020 whereas the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the Psychedelic Drugs Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Psychedelic Drugs Market are shown below:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

BY Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs) )

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others)

By Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin)

By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others)

By Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Psychedelic Drugs Market Report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

……

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=us-psychedelic-drugs-market&AB

Psychedelic Drugs Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Psychedelic Drugs market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Psychedelic Drugs report comes into play.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Key Pointers Covered in the U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

U.S. psychedelic drugs market Size

Psychedelic drugs Regulatory Framework and Changes

Psychedelic Drugs Pipeline

Mental Disorders Epidemiology

Practicing Psychiatrists Data

Psychedelic drugs Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs Recent market value for different regions

Psychedelic drugs sales data for Market Competitors

Psychedelic drugs key vendors and disruptors study

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

U.S. psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dominates the psychedelic drugs market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin. For this reason, the synthetic segment dominates the market and will also grow at a higher rate over the forecasted period.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Source

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), psilocybin. Gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) dominates the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is primarily psychedelic drug and falls into this category. For this reason, the gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organisation, others. Hospitals dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to high patient load and most medicines are given under the supervision of a doctor. For this reason, the hospital segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, others. Hospital pharmacy has the largest market share as these medicines treat more number of patients in hospitals, demand for medicines increases in hospital pharmacy.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Psychedelic Drugs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Psychedelic Drugs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Psychedelic Drugs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Psychedelic Drugs Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Psychedelic Drugs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Enfin, Psychedelic Drugs Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.