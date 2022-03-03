Taille du marché des dispositifs d’ablation, part de l’industrie 2022 en croissance rapide avec la demande récente, les tendances, le développement, les revenus et les prévisions jusqu’en 2029, selon l’analyste DBMR

Rapport de recherche sur le marché des dispositifs d’ablation 2022 (Covid-19mis à jour) est d’une grande importance pour une prise de décision supérieure et l’obtention d’avantages concurrentiels. Le rapport sur le marché des dispositifs d’ablation fournit un aperçu complet de l’invention, des exigences de l’industrie, de la technologie et de l’analyse de la production en tenant compte de facteurs majeurs tels que les revenus, les investissements et la croissance de l’entreprise. Ce rapport d’étude de marché mondial présente à l’industrie des dispositifs d’ablation de nombreuses informations et solutions commerciales qui aideront à garder une longueur d’avance sur la concurrence. Ce rapport couvre le profilage des entreprises des principaux acteurs du marché, en analysant soigneusement leurs compétences de base et en dessinant un paysage concurrentiel pour le marché. Les données statistiques et numériques qui ont été incluses dans le rapport sont représentées par des tableaux, des graphiques et des graphiques qui facilitent la compréhension des faits et des chiffres.

Le marché des dispositifs d’ablation devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 11,25% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché du pont de données sur le marché des dispositifs d’ablation fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision. tout en apportant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation de la prévalence du cancer accélère la croissance du marché des dispositifs d’ablation.

Scénario de marché des dispositifs d’ablation

Ablation devices refer to the type of devices that provide minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical treatment of prostate, kidney, liver and lung cancers.

The increase in the growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of ablation devices market. The rise in the consumer inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries owning to their various benefits such as fast recovery and less pain and the increase in the geriatric population prone to ailments accelerates the ablation devices market growth. The increase in trend of using RF ablation in cancer treatment and advent of next-generation ablation products and technologies further influence the ablation devices market. Additionally, surge in healthcare funding by private and public sector, acceptance of advanced technologies, increase in healthcare expenditure, research and development activities and surge in investments positively affect the ablation devices market. Furthermore, technological developments and new product launches extend profitable opportunity to the ablation devices market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Scope of the Report

By Product (Laser Ablators, Radiofrequency Ablators, Microwave Ablators, Ultrasound Ablators, Electric Ablators, Hydrothermal Ablators, Cryoablators), Technology Type (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Others), Function (Automatic, Robotic), Procedure (Tumor Ablation, Varicose Veins, Atrial Fibrillation, Aesthetics-Skin Rejuvenation and Tightening, Laser, Other Energy Based Therapies), Application (Cancer Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Urological Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Pain Management, Others)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Ablation Devices Market:

Varian Medical Systems Inc

Biosense Webster, Inc

Elekta AB

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd

EDAP TMS

Halyard

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Ablation Devices market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Ablation Devices market.

Ablation Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The ablation devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology type, function, procedure and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the ablation devices market is segmented into laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, microwave ablators, ultrasound ablators, electric ablators, hydrothermal ablators and cryoablators. Laser ablators have further been segmented into excimer laser ablators and cold laser ablators. Radiofrequency ablators have further been segmented into temperature-controlled radiofrequency ablators, fluid-cooled radiofrequency ablators and robotic catheter manipulation systems. Ultrasound ablators have further been segmented into high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablators, magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRGFUS) ablators, ultrasonic surgical ablation systems and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) systems. Electric ablators have further been segmented into argon plasma/beam coagulators and irreversible electroporation ablators. Hydrothermal ablators have further been segmented into endometrial hydrothermal balloon ablation devices. Microwave ablators have further been segmented into microwave thermotherapy devices. Cryoablators have further been segmented into tissue contact probes, tissue spray probes and epidermal and subcutaneous cryoablation devices.

On the basis of technology type, the ablation devices market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound, laser interstitial thermal ablation and others.

On the basis of function, the ablation devices market is segmented into automatic and robotic.

On the basis of procedure, the ablation devices market is segmented into tumor ablation, varicose veins, atrial fibrillation and aesthetics-skin rejuvenation and tightening, laser and other energy based therapies.

On the basis of application, the ablation devices market is segmented into cancer treatment, cosmetic treatment, urological treatment, orthopedic treatment, ophthalmic treatment, pain management and others.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Ablation Devices markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.