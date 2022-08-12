Taille du marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe par évaluation des tendances, tendances en cours, demandes, données, opportunités et prévisions des principaux pays 

Le récent rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe vise à fournir des données sur les travaux majeurs qui se sont déroulés dans l’industrie au cours des dernières années. Il donne une analyse complète de l’ensemble du marché en fonction de divers aspects de l’industrie qui sont importants pour la croissance de l’industrie. Il donne des informations sur les acteurs clés de l’industrie qui se feront une place importante sur le marché au cours des prochaines années. En outre, il donne des détails sur les principaux points tels que les moteurs du marché, les opportunités clés et la contribution majeure du marché sur la période de prévision.

Analyse et aperçu du marché: marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe

Le marché européen des conteneurs de stockage des aliments devrait atteindre 60 001,82 millions USD d’ici 2028, contre 44 623,79 millions USD en 2021, avec une croissance à un TCAC stable de 4,3 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts dans le rapport : The Clorox Company, Tupperware, Newell Brands, Amcor plc, LocknLock Co., Ltd., NuWave LLC, OXO, Thermos LLC, EMSA GmbH, Detmold Group

Analyse au niveau du pays du marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe

Marché des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe, analyse au niveau du pays

D’après le diagramme ci-dessus, la demande pour le conteneur augmente dans la région européenne. En Allemagne, la demande de conteneurs augmente en raison de la demande croissante de produits de conteneurs en plastique dans les emballages alimentaires et de boissons.

Marché des emballages en plastique thermoformé rigide, par type de matériau

La section pays du rapport fournit également des facteurs individuels ayant un impact sur le marché et des modifications de la réglementation sur le marché national qui ont un impact sur les tendances actuelles et futures du marché. Les points de données tels que les nouvelles ventes, les ventes de remplacement, la démographie des pays, les actes réglementaires et les tarifs d’import-export sont quelques-uns des principaux indicateurs utilisés pour prévoir le scénario de marché pour chaque pays. En outre, la présence et la disponibilité des marques européennes et les défis auxquels elles sont confrontées en raison de la concurrence importante ou rare des marques locales et nationales, l’impact des canaux de vente sont pris en compte tout en fournissant une analyse prévisionnelle des données nationales.

Points clés couverts dans les tendances et prévisions de l’industrie du marché mondial des conteneurs de stockage des aliments en Europe

La taille du marché

Nouveaux volumes de ventes sur le marché

Volumes de ventes de remplacement du marché

Base installée sur le marché

Marché par Marques

Volumes de procédure de marché

Analyse des prix des produits du marché

Résultats des soins de santé du marché

Analyse du coût des soins du marché

Cadre réglementaire du marché et changements

Analyse des prix du marché et des remboursements

Parts de marché dans différentes régions

Développements récents pour les concurrents du marché

Applications à venir sur le marché

Étude sur les innovateurs du marché

Food storage is the method of storing raw as well as cooked food in the proper conditions, which can be used in the future. Containers are manufactured from various kinds of materials such as plastic, glass, metal, and many more which are preferred by the consumers as per the requirement. The airtight food storage containers help in maintaining the taste and nutritional value of the food. Food storage container specializes in anti-bacterial properties which mean it protects food from spoilage due to the environmental conditions. The food storage container has a wide range of applications in households, bakeries, hotels, and many more.

Growing preferences of the consumers for a small-sized food storage container in households in various countries is driving the food storage container market. The food storage container is available in various kinds of materials such as metal, plastics, glass, acrylic, ceramic, silicone, paper, and others. Plastics are used mainly in the manufacturing of food storage containers as they are light weighted and cheaper than any other material used in the manufacturing of the container. The food storage container is used in hotels, bakeries, households, and at various other places which are used in storing either raw or cooked food in bulk.

Europe food storage container Market Scope and Market Size

The Europe food storage container market is segmented into nine notable segments, which are by material, purpose, shape, capacity, technology, appearance, function, end-user, size. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the food storage container market is segmented into metal, plastics, glass, acrylic, ceramic, silicone, paper, and others. In 2021, the plastics segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing demand for convenient food products in the market among the working population.

On the basis of purpose, the food storage container market is segmented into microwave compatible, airtight containers, and others. In 2021, the airtight container segment is expected to dominate the market as the demand for the airtight container segment in the food storage container is more because the airtight containers keep the food fresh for a longer time duration which increases its usage in the confectionaries for storing huge quantity.

On the basis of shape, the food storage container market is segmented into round, square, and others. In 2021, the square-shaped food storage container is expected to dominate the market because it makes the food easy to be placed.

On the basis of capacity, the food storage container market is segmented into less than 100 ml, 100-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-1500 ml, 1500-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml. In 2021, more than 2000 ml segment is expected to dominate the market because of the growing demand for bakery products which increase the demand of the large containers.

On the basis of technology, the food storage container market is segmented into injection molding, extrusion, stretch blow molding, thermoforming, and others. In 2021, the extrusion technology is expected to dominate the market as more of the production done through extrusion technology makes easy availability of such kinds of machines in various countries.

On the basis of appearance, the food storage container market is segmented into transparent and colored. In 2021, transparent appearance is expected to dominate the market segment because the transparent containers make visibility easier, which increases its application in various sectors.

On the basis of function, the food storage container market is segmented into storage, conveying and transport, picking, handling, interlinked workstations, and others. In 2021, the storage segment is dominating in food storage container market because the storage leads to less wastage of food in the households.

On the basis of end-user, the food storage container market is segmented into household, bakery and confectionary, chocolates, convenience food, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry, condiments and spices, dairy products, and others. In 2021, the bakery and confectionary segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing demand for the packaged food among the working population of Europe.

On the basis of size, the food storage container market is segmented into small, medium, and large. In 2021, small containers are expected to dominate the market as it makes carrying food products easier.

