Taille du marché des céréales pour petit déjeuner, aperçu régional, entreprises, moteurs, tendances, revenus, analyse des forces et défis

Market Analysis and Insights of Global breakfast cereal market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global breakfast cereals market will project a CAGR of 5.46% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, rising consumer consciousness towards healthy breakfast products, and growing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of breakfast cereals market.

Global breakfast cereal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 58.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

breakfast cereal market Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Nestlé, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Weetabix, Bagrry’s India Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., Marico, Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd., Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Family Cereal Sdn. Bhd., MCKEE FOODS, Nature’s Path Foods., Jordans Dorset Ryvita, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dorset Cereals, ABF Grain Products Limited, Baker Perkins.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market Trends:

By Product: RTE, Hot Cereals

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Convenience Store, E- Commerce, Others

By Ingredient Type: Wheat, Rice, Corn, Barley, Oat), Type: Ready- to- Eat, Hot Cereals

