Taille du marché des appareils de mammographie , part, demande régionale et prévisions géographiques jusqu’en 2028

The Mammography Devices Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing incidences of breast cancer drives the mammography devices market.

Mammography Devices Market Scenario

Mammography devices are the type of devices which uses low-dose x-rays to diagnose and examine the human breast. The main purpose is the early detection of the breast cancer when it is most treatable and the devices identify mircocalcifications and characteristic of masses.

Rising government funding for treatment of breast cancer is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising technological advancement in breast imaging modalities, rising awareness pertaining to preventive check-up for breast cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, rise in the healthcare industry, growing demand for regular monitoring and rising government initiatives to improve clinical interpretation and increase access to mammary gland cancer screening systems are the major factors among others driving the mammography devices market. Moreover, rising emerging economies offer high growth potential, rising contract-based diagnostic solutions and mobile solutions and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for mammography devices market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

The Global Mammography Devices Market 2021 Research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Mammography Devices market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Mammography Devices Market are shown below:

By Product Type (Film Screen System, Digital System, 3D System, Analog System, Biopsy System)

By Technology (Breast Tomosynthesis, CAD, Digital)

By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Others)

The research covers the current Mammography Devices market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Hologic, Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Metaltronica S.p.A.

PLANMED OY

Carestream Health

The report also focuses on Mammography Devices major leading industry players of Mammography Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Mammography Devices Market Trend, volume and value at Mammography Devices level, regional level and company level. From a Mammography Devices perspective, this report represents overall Mammography Devices Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Mammography Devices in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Mammography Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The mammography devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the mammography devices market is segmented into film screen system, digital system, 3D system, analog system and biopsy system.

Based on technology, the mammography devices market is segmented into breast tomosynthesis, CAD and digital.

The mammography devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics and other.

Key Points Covered in Mammography Devices Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Mammography Devices, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapitre 10, Analyse du type de marketing régional, analyse du type de commerce international, analyse de la chaîne d’approvisionnement ;

Chapitre 11, pour analyser l’analyse des consommateurs des appareils de mammographie mondiaux par région, type et application ;

Chapitre 12, pour décrire les résultats et la conclusion de la recherche sur les appareils de mammographie, l’annexe, la méthodologie et la source des données ;

Chapitre 13, 14 et 15, pour décrire le canal de vente des appareils de mammographie, les distributeurs, les commerçants, les revendeurs, les résultats et la conclusion de la recherche, l’annexe et la source de données.

A continué….

……..et voir plus dans la table des matières complète

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.