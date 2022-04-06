Taille du marché d’Edaravone, part de la croissance rapide de l’industrie en 2022 avec la demande récente, les tendances, le développement, les revenus et les prévisions jusqu’en 2028

La dernière étude de recherche publiée par DBMR « Edaravone Market » » avec plus de 350 pages d’analyse sur la stratégie commerciale adoptée par les acteurs clés et émergents de l’industrie et fournit un savoir-faire sur le développement actuel du marché, le paysage, les technologies, les moteurs, les opportunités, le point de vue et le statut du marché. Un rapport Edaravone identifie les besoins des consommateurs et souhaite les fournir de manière plus sincère, efficace et efficiente que la concurrence. En utilisant une analyse objective couverte dans ce rapport d’étude de marché, pour prendre des décisions, il devient facile de développer de meilleures stratégies commerciales, d’améliorer la réputation professionnelle dans le domaine et d’aider à renforcer la confiance des autres. Dans ce rapport d’analyse de l’industrie, le marché est segmenté en fonction principalement du type, de l’application et de la région. Lors de la préparation de ce rapport de marché, une analyse détaillée du marché a été réalisée avec des contributions d’experts de l’industrie.

Edaravone Market Scenario

Edaravone is used to treat a nerve disease named amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It helps to slow down the worsening of this disease. However, it is not a cure for ALS, and it does not reverse nerve damage or muscle weakness. This medication is given by injection into a vein.

The demand of edaravone market has increased significantly because it has been approved by FDA for the treatment of ALS. Technological advancements in edaravone will boost the market growth. Companies have invested in R&D to develop new more effective products, and high incidence of ALS also boosts up the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for cost-efficient products in developing regions and ongoing clinical trials of several products will act as opportunities for the market growth. However, several implications of edaravone side effects will hamper the market growth.

Key Segments of the Global Edaravone Market

By Product (Oral, Injection)

By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, and others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)

Scope of the Edaravone Market Report:

List of Companies Profiled in the Edaravone Market Report are:

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Simcere

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Pfizer, Inc

Danaher

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Abbotts

Piramal Enterprise Ltd

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

Unichem Laboratories

….

Global Edaravone Market Scope and Market Size

The global Edaravone market is segmented on the basis of product, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the edaravone market is segmented into oral and injection.

On the basis of end user, the edaravone market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the edaravone market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2021 to 2028

Edaravone Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

