Taille du marché de l’instrumentation des sciences de la vie 2022-Tendances de l’industrie, demande croissante, structure des coûts, développements et prévisions 2028

Le marché de l’instrumentation des sciences de la vie devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 114,39 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et augmentera à un TCAC de 7,35 % au cours de la période de prévision mentionnée ci-dessus.

Scénario de marché de l’instrumentation des sciences de la vie

Les instruments des sciences de la vie sont largement utilisés lors de la découverte de médicaments pour les procédures analytiques et également lors de la validation des méthodes. Beaucoup de nouvelles technologies sont utilisées aujourd’hui pour le développement de médicaments.

The increasing incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of life science instrumentation market. In addition, the high adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia and growing outsourcing of sterilization services are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the declining costs of genome sequencing as well as rising use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections and rapid advancements in NGS platforms are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the life science instrumentation market. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D will make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

By Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, PCR, Immunoassays, Lyophilization, Liquid Handling, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Microscopy, Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing, Centrifuges, Electrophoresis, Cell Counting, Others)

By Application (Research Applications, Clinical and Diagnostic Applications, Others)

By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Agriculture and Food Industries, Environmental Testing Labs, Clinical Research Organizations, Others)

Trends Impacting the Market

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Life Science Instrumentation Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BD

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bruker

Danaher

Eppendorf AG

Cytiva,Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

….

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Life Science Instrumentation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Life Science Instrumentation market.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Scope and Market Size

Life science instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting and others. Spectroscopy has further been segmented into mass spectrometers, molecular spectrometers and atomic spectrometers. Chromatography has further been segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) systems, gas chromatography (GC) systems, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) Systems and thin-layer chromatography (TLC) systems. PCR has further been segmented into qPCR and dPCR. Lyophilization has further been segmented into tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers and shell (rotary) freeze dryers. Liquid handling has further been segmented into electronic liquid handling systems, automated liquid handling systems and manual liquid handling systems. Microscopy has further been segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes and others. Flow cytometry has further been segmented into cell analyzers and cell sorters. Centrifuges have further been segmented into micro-centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, floor-standing centrifuges and ultra -centrifuges. Electrophoresis has further been segmented into gel electrophoresis systems and capillary electrophoresis systems. Cell counting has further been segmented into automated cell counters and hemocytometers and manual cell counters. Others have further been segmented into laboratory freezers, heat sterilization, microplate systems, laboratory balances, colorimeters, incubators, fume hoods, robotic systems, ph meters, conductivity and resistivity meters, dissolved Co2 and O2 meters, titrators, gas analyzers, Toc analyzers, thermal analyzers and shakers/rotators and stirrers. Heat sterilization has further been sub-segmented into moist heat/steam sterilization instruments and dry heat sterilization instrumentation. Microplate systems have further been sub-segmented into microplate readers, microplate dispensers and microplate washers. Robotic systems have further been sub-segmented into robotic arms and track robot systems.

Based on application, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into research applications, clinical and diagnostic applications and others.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Life Science Instrumentation markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

