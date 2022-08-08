Taille du marché de l’agriculture urbaine, part, croissance, tendances de l’industrie, demande, dernière innovation 2028

Le marché de l’agriculture urbaine devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,20 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 555,94 USD. milliards d’ici 2028. L’augmentation de la demande d’aliments de grande qualité sans pesticides ni herbicides est le facteur qui accélère la croissance du marché de l’agriculture urbaine.

Les informations sur le marché obtenues grâce à ce rapport d’analyse de l’étude de marché sur l’agriculture urbaine facilitent une compréhension plus précise du paysage du marché, des problèmes qui pourraient s’interrompre à l’avenir et des moyens de positionner parfaitement une marque définie. Grâce à l’analyse scrupuleuse des concurrents couverte par ce rapport, les entreprises peuvent évaluer ou analyser les forces et les points faibles des concurrents, ce qui aide à élaborer des stratégies commerciales supérieures pour leur propre produit. Pour une compréhension approfondie du marché et du paysage concurrentiel, ce rapport d’étude de marché de l’agriculture urbaine fournit de nombreux paramètres et des données détaillées sur l’industrie du marché de l’agriculture urbaine.

Une méthodologie de recherche efficace utilisée dans ce rapport sur le marché de l’agriculture urbaine consiste en des modèles de données comprenant un aperçu et un guide du marché, une grille de positionnement des fournisseurs, une analyse chronologique du marché, une grille de positionnement de l’entreprise, une analyse de la part de marché de l’entreprise, des normes de mesure, une analyse de haut en bas et un fournisseur. partager l’analyse. Le rapport d’étude de marché mondial le plus pertinent, unique et crédible a été fourni aux précieux clients et clients en fonction de leurs besoins commerciaux spécifiques. Le rapport sur le marché de l’agriculture urbaine est généré par la collecte et l’analyse systématiques d’informations sur des individus ou des organisations qui sont menées par le biais de recherches sociales et d’opinion.

Étendue du marché et marché mondial de l’agriculture urbaine

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché de l’agriculture urbaine sont UrbanFarmers, Urban Crop Solutions, SproutsIO, Sky Greens, Koninklijke Philips NV, FarmVisionAI, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Gotham Greens, GARDEN FRESH FARMS, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Upward Farms, Brooklyn Grange farms, BrightFarms, AMHYDRO, Agrilution, Freight Farms, Inc., AeroFarms, Altius Farms parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux. Les données sur les parts de marché sont disponibles séparément pour le monde, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC), le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique (MEA) et l’Amérique du Sud. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

À quoi s’attendre de ce rapport sur le marché de l’agriculture urbaine:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Urban Farming Market.

You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.

Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Urban Farming Market.

Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?

Complete research on the overall development within the Urban Farming Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: Urban Farming Market landscape

Section 06: Urban Farming Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Urban Farming Market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: Urban Farming Market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Urban Farming Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Urban Farming Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

The following are the reasons for obtaining the project report:

Gain a full grasp of the global marketplace through efficient operational ideas, Urban Farming Market share analyses, and effective market positioning methods.

Understand the fundamental market scenario as well as the crucial industries

Consider key classes based on in-depth value and volume analysis.

Current market trends, evolving design efforts, and changing market scenarios may benefit enterprises in the healthcare cognitive computing Urban Farming Market.

Key Pointers Covered in This Urban Farming Market Research Report:

Urban Farming Market Size

Urban Farming Market New Sales Volumes

Urban Farming Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Urban Farming Market By Brands

Urban Farming Market Procedure Volumes

Urban Farming Market Product Price Analysis

Urban Farming Market FMCG Outcomes

Urban Farming Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Urban Farming Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Urban Farming Market Upcoming Applications

Urban Farming Market Innovators Study

Regional Analysis for Urban Farming Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

