Taille du marché de la transmission à courant continu haute tension (HVDC), opportunités, croissance du secteur, risques, analyse, principaux leaders et prévisions 2028

The study conducted in the world class High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market report spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of SUV industry and scoop out the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.24% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market would stand tall by USD 17.51 billion by 2028.

Rising urbanization and construction of smart cities will emerge as the major market growth driving factor. Growing industrialization and rising demand for effective solutions to transmit electricity over long distances will further aggravate the market value.

Segmentation:

Based on project type, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market has been segmented into point-to-point transmission, back-to-back stations and multi-terminal systems. Point-to-point transmission segment is further sub-segmented into mono-polar and bipolar.

On the basis of technology, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market has been segmented into capacitor commutated converter, voltage source converter and line commutated converter. Voltage source converter segment is further sub-segmented into HVDC and UHVDC. Line commutated converter segment is further sub-segmented into HVDC and UHVDC.

On the basis of application, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market is segmented into bulk power transmission, interconnecting grids and in-feed urban areas. Bulk power transmission segment is further sub-segmented into overhead and submarine and underground.

On the basis of power rating, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market is segmented into below 500 MW, 501-1000 MW, 1001-1500 MW, 1501-2000 MW and above 2001 MW.

On the basis of voltage ranting, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market is segmented into less than 350 kV, 350-640 kV, 640-800 kV and more than 800 kV.

The major players covered in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market report are:

The major players covered in the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market report are Siemens, ABB, GENEARAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, NEXANS, NKT A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian S.p.A, American Superconductor., LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd., C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd., TransGrid Solutions., ATCO LTD., Doble Engineering Company., HVDC Technologies Ltd., and Eltek among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

