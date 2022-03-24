Taille du marché de la thérapeutique du cancer du poumon, part des tendances mondiales de l’industrie en 2022, moteurs de croissance, demandes, opportunités commerciales -ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG

Dernière étude sur la croissance industrielle du marché mondial des thérapeutiques contre le cancer du poumon 2022-2029. Une étude détaillée accumulée pour offrir les dernières informations sur les caractéristiques aiguës du marché Thérapeutique du cancer du poumon. Les informations couvertes dans ce rapport sur le marché de Thérapie contre le cancer du poumon permettent à l’acheteur du rapport d’obtenir une vue télescopique du paysage concurrentiel et de planifier les stratégies commerciales en conséquence pour prospérer sur le marché. Une équipe d’experts, en coordination avec les chefs de projet, présente aux clients tous les aspects stratégiques, y compris le développement de produits, les domaines clés de développement, la modélisation d’applications, l’utilisation des technologies, les stratégies d’acquisition, l’exploration d’opportunités de croissance de niche et de nouveaux marchés. Le rapport contient différentes prévisions de marché liées à la taille du marché, aux revenus, à la production, au TCAC, à la consommation, à la marge brute, au prix et à d’autres facteurs importants. Tout en mettant l’accent sur les principales forces motrices et restrictives de ce marché, le rapport propose également une étude complète des tendances et développements futurs du marché. Il examine également le rôle des principaux acteurs du marché impliqués dans l’industrie, y compris leur aperçu de l’entreprise, leur résumé financier et leur analyse SWOT.

The Lung Cancer Therapeutics market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market.

The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

According to this report Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Expand moderately as the new developments in Lung Cancer Therapeutics and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report provides depth analysis of the market impact and new opportunities created by the COVID19/CORONA Virus pandemic. Report covers Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report is helpful for strategists, marketers and senior management, And Key Players in Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are shown below:

By Cancer Type (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Metastatic Lung Cancer, Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors, Mediastinal Tumors, Mesothelioma, Chest Wall Tumors)

By Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics)

By Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, EGFR Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, Others)

By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others)

By Therapy Type (Single Drug Therapy, Combination Therapy), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online, Others)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Zotzmann + Stahl GmbH + Co. KG

The Ozone Company, LLC

PROMOLIFE

Ozolabs, LLC

o3organics

HUMARES GMBH

Apoza Enterprise Co., Ltd

med

….

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors

In March 2019, FDA approved the Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with the chemotherapy for initially treating adults with an extensive stage of small cell lung cancer. This would help company to enhance its customer base.

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.

In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb is entered into an agreement to acquire Celgene (U.S.). With this acquisition Bristol-Myers Squibb is able to create a premier innovative biopharma company which will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer therapeutics market.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.

In October 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Compugen (Canada) has entered into a clinical collaboration for the evaluation of therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumour. This will help the company to strengthen their market presence.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.

In July 2017, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, which is its global biologics R&D arm announced that the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating patients with locally advanced and unresectable NSCLC, whose disease did not progressed after the platinum based chemoradiation therapy. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.