Taille du marché de la synthèse vocale d’une valeur de 7,06 milliards USD en 2028.

The Text-to-Speech Market provides valuable data on major driving forces, key players, emerging trends, gross margin, customer preference, and profit across various regions for the forecast period 2021-2028. To help product owners craft a solid plan, the study takes a closer look at product pricing, technological innovation, key competitors, product launches, product pipeline, and key driving forces.

The text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 billion at a stable CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. The text-to-speech technology market is witnessing growing revenue growth owing to the increasing traction of the software globally.

Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight words as they are read aloud and help children not only see the words on screen, but also hear, understand and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

The comprehensive study regarding market share, growth, and size enables stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to gain unique insight into the current business environment to deliver a competitive edge on Giants. A deep dive into the past, present, and future industry trends included in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities that business owners can leverage to gain a firm foothold in the market. business world.

Main conclusions

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details about an image or photograph in audio or voice for the benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth increased significantly due to increasing deployment as an educational tool for visually impaired or dyslexic individuals. The technology is also useful for listening to the contents of documents while multitasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling the adoption and growth of this segment.

The cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The growing adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key driver of cloud segment revenue growth.

The report also discusses the major players involved in the market such as

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group et Nextup Technologies.and others along with the new entrants into the market. It focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial condition and business base. consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Outlook Supply (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Software

Services -as-a-Service Support, Implementation and Consulting



Outlook Deployment Mode (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

site

cloud-based

Type of voiceRevenue, billions of dollars; 2021-2028)

neural and personalized voice

no

(Revenue, Billion USD; 2021-2028)

small and medium-sized enterprises and

large companies

(Revenue, Billion USD; 2021-2028)

Automotive and transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Health

Education

detail

travel and hospitality

Assistive tool for the visually impaired or handicapped (dyslexic reader)

Companies

Others (government and legal)

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications and major geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and price. demand, production and consumption patterns, imports/exports and the presence of players in each region.

Key Benefits of Purchasing Global Text-to-Speech Report:

Complete analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Aide aux processus de prise de décision pour les entreprises ainsi que des méthodologies de planification stratégique détaillées

Le rapport propose une prévision et une évaluation sur 8 ans-Speech Market

Aide à comprendre les segments de produits clés et leur taux de croissance estimé

Analyse approfondie des moteurs, contraintes, tendances et opportunités du marché

Analyse régionale complète du marché mondial de la synthèse vocale

Profilage approfondi des principales parties prenantes de l’entreprise Analyse

détaillée des facteurs influençant la croissance du marché mondial de la synthèse vocale

Merci d’avoir lu le rapport de recherche. Nous offrons également la personnalisation des rapports selon les exigences du client. Veuillez nous contacter pour en savoir plus sur la fonction de personnalisation et notre équipe vous proposera le rapport le mieux adapté.

