Taille du marché de la solution d’engagement des patients, part, profils d’entreprise, technologies émergentes, tendances, croissance de l’industrie, segments, paysage et demande par prévision jusqu’en 2029

Patient Engagement Solution Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 47.17 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 16.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of engagement solution and practises has been directly impacting the growth of patient engagement solution market.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

Patient engagement solutions are learned as a theory that amalgamates sufferers’ consciousness, abilities, strength, and enthusiasm to maintain his well-being, health, and fitness through the process and methods intended to enhance health activities and support patient’s confidence through their performance.

Input of patient engagement solution market will catapult in the growth scope with the rising pool of aged individual. Accelerating geriatric rate is expected to drive the market, in projected seven years space. This expansion of patient engagement solution market is thoroughly backed in support with the widening growth of technological advancement in health care IT solution and medical devices innovation. Portable health monitoring devices indulged with health activities and games are helping to achieve the set target of strategic market growth. Trending medical tourism in untapped emerging economies is also boosting the market growth exponentially across the globe. Enrollment of the government for the familiarity with mobile health utilization is the prime component of patient engagement solution market growth in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2029.

Proceeding further, the business intelligence report of Market incorporates segmentation studies including product and application categories, and Regional-level analysis of the top geographies. Moving to the market competitive scenario, product and service offering of the prominent organizations along with business strategies employed by them to maintain a strong hold in this marketplace are reviewed thoroughly.

The statistical information presented in this report is predicated on the Patient Engagement Solutions in Government marketplace primary, secondary investigation and study, and media release. This comprises data via a global group of expertise from Patient Engagement Solutions in Government notable players to provide the latest information on the international Patient Engagement Solutions in Government marketplace. Moving forward, segmentation analysis is obviously explained considering all the significant probabilities pertinent to Market in Government market conditions.

PESTLE Analysis of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

? Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation

policies)

? Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material

costs and foreign exchange rates)

? Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends,

attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

? Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research

and development)

? Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international

as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

? Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste

disposal and sustainability)

The market share (by revenue) for the public players will be based on the information available in the public domain, and for the private players, such information will be provided on best effort basis, which will entirely be based on primary interviews and latest developments of the companies

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Competition by TOP Players is,

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

IBM

athenahealth, Inc

Orion Health group of companies

Cerner Corporation

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Lincor, Inc

MEDHOST Cloud Services, Inc

Elsevier

Get Real Health

…..

On the basis of product, the Patient Engagement Solutions market research displays the revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into,

By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, Others)

By Application (Health Management, Home Health Management, Social and Behavioural Management, Financial Health Management)

On the basis of the end users, the Patient Engagement Solutions market research focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Delivery Mode (On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Web based)

This Patient Engagement Solutions market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Patient Engagement Solution Market Scope and Market Size

Patient engagement solution market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, therapeutic and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the patient engagement solution market is segmented into hardware and software. Software section is further sub segmented into standalone software, integrated software.

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solution market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions, web based.

On the basis of end user, the patient engagement solution market is bifurcated into providers, payers, patients, others.

On the basis of application, the patient engagement solution market is fragmented into health management, home health management, social and behavioral management, financial health management.

On the basis of therapeutic, the patient engagement solution market is divided into chronic diseases, women’s health, fitness, others. The chronic diseases section is further bifurcated into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content (Chapter) of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the Patient Engagement Solutions market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions in this chapter to understand basic information regarding the Patient Engagement Solutions market dynamics, supply chain, list of key distributors and suppliers and list of key market participants.

Chapter 3 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed opportunity analysis on Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Chapter 4 – Market Overview

Tracking the market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. This section provides the Macro-Economic Factors for the market

Chapter 5 – Market Background

Readers can find various macro-economic factors associated with the growth of the market. This chapter highlights the key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints and trends

Chapter 6 – Global Economic Outlook

This section shows the Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country from 2006 – 2022

Chapter 7 – Key Inclusions

This section of the report includes regulation and reimbursement scenario associated with the market

Chapter 8 – North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the anticipated growth in the North America Patient Engagement Solutions market along with a country-wise assessment for countries in the region, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information pertaining to the regional trends and regulations prevailing in the North America Patient Engagement Solutions market and regional market growth classified on the basis of product type, modality and end user.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find detailed information regarding factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Patient Engagement Solutions market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 10 – Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis 2022-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the Patient Engagement Solutions market, on the basis of product type, modality and end user in several European countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland & the rest of Europe have been included in this chapter.

