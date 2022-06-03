Taille du marché de la logistique pharmaceutique, part, croissance, segment, tendances, technologies en développement, opportunités d’investissement, revenus et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

business report endows with complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. Emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are identified and analysed apparently while generating this marketing document. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from this market report. The credible A market report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous positive developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export about industry.

The pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 110.84 billion by 2028 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.52% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Marketreport supports to assemble superior strategies of production, improvement in certain product, advertising or marketing and promotion for the business. The study of this market report also discusses about the market status in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The report has a lot to give to both established and new players in the A industry with which they can understand the market completely. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding. The superior methods of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are highly preferred by the businesses are used thoroughly in Pharmaceutical Logistics Market research report.

Market Scenario of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specific branch of logistics services in which service providers are focused on providing storage, transporting, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics need the services to be selected as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

The rapid shift in the inclination towards biological drugs is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of pharmaceutical logistics market. In addition, the increase in the sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by high prevalence of chronic diseases and high growth in the target patient population are also anticipated to push the growth in the global pharmaceutical logistics market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the improved verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain and high demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled and cold chain storage are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in use of air freight logistics for long-distance and intercontinental distribution of valuable vaccines and medicines is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.

The high demand for Over the Counter (OTC) medicines, rapid rise in the importance of fast track assistance in the healthcare sector and various government initiatives are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the necessity of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete secrecy in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals are estimated to limit the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, whereas, the inefficient products and fluctuation in the pricing policies from place to place across the globe can challenge the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.

This pharmaceutical logistics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pharmaceutical logistics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

A portion of the central issues canvassed in the report are:

-Investigation of contenders

-What’s Next

-Market Data Forecast

-Opportunity and Risks Assessment

-Market Dynamics and Trends

The major players covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are Agility, Air Canada, PCI Pharma Services, Continental Cargo OÜ, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, LifeConEx, AGRO Merchants Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DSV, VersaCold Logistics Services, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SF Express, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and MARKEN among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Country Level Analysis

The pharmaceutical logistics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, component, procedure and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the pharmaceutical logistics market owing to the strong presence of a large number of major industry participants. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India as well as the rise in the demand for medicines due to the growing geriatric population. The country section of the pharmaceutical logistics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The pharmaceutical logistics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for pharmaceutical logistics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pharmaceutical logistics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Share Analysis

The pharmaceutical logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pharmaceutical logistics market.

Key Highlights of Report:

-Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

-Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

-An analysis of strategies of major competitors

-Detailed analyses of industry trends

-A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

-Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

-Details of their operations, product and services.

-Recent developments and key financial metrics.