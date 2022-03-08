Taille du marché de la cire dentaire 2022 – Tendances de l’industrie, demande croissante, structure des coûts, développements et prévisions 2028

Dernière publication de l’étude de recherche sur le marché mondial de la cire dentaireTaille, part, rapport de l’industrie, offre un aperçu détaillé des facteurs influençant l’état du marché mondial, la taille, la part, la demande, les facteurs de croissance de l’industrie de la cire dentaire. Le rapport sur le marché mondial de la cire dentaire fournit des données notables, les tendances actuelles du marché, les événements futurs, l’environnement du marché, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie concernée. Le rapport se compose d’informations explicites et à jour sur les demandes des consommateurs, leurs inclinations et leurs goûts variables sur un produit particulier. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur la cire dentaire est préparé en tenant compte du type de marché, de la taille de l’organisation, de l’accessibilité sur site et du type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux, et de la disponibilité au niveau mondial dans des zones telles que l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique du Sud, l’Europe et l’Asie. -Pacifique, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

La prévalence croissante des maladies dentaires et la sensibilisation croissante aux avantages de la cire dentaire entraîneront une augmentation de la valeur marchande de la cire dentaire. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de la cire dentaire affichera un TCAC d’environ 4,73 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. Cela signifie que la valeur marchande actuelle, qui est de 905,56 millions USD, montera en flèche jusqu’à 1 310,46 millions USD d’ici 2028.

Briefing about some major insights that are included in the study are Dental Wax Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD), definitions, classifications, applications and industry overview; market policies and strategy; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Also it provides key players market position, including the product price, cost/profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. Additionally, the report also covers special sections such as new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others

Professional Key Players:

Kerr Corporation

J. Robinson Company

Metrodent

DWS

Carmel Industries

BRACON DENTAL LTD

Pyrax Polymars

Universal Dental(Pvt)Ltd

DynaFlex

…..

Dental Wax Market Scenario

Dental wax is primarily applied to the sensitive areas in the mouth such as inner cheeks lining, lips and gums. Dental wax is a mixture of synthetic additives and is used in dentistry for casting, mapping of structures and jaw relations and sizing. It is an opaque hydrophobic material and is used to release the discomfort caused by implants. The dental wax is generally obtained from vegetable sources and petroleum products. Dental wax is edible. However, eating with dental wax is challenging in the beginning.

Rising dental diseases coupled with increasing used of dental fixtures and dental surgeries has led to the rise in demand for dental wax globally. Rising expenditure to improve and advance the healthcare sector especially in the developing countries has further fuelled dup the demand for dental wax. Increasing penetration of dentistry especially in the untapped markets is also fostering the market growth rate.

Global Dental Wax Market Scope and Market Size

The dental wax market is segmented on the basis of source, applications and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on source, the dental wax market has been segmented as the mineral wax, animal wax, plant wax and synthetic wax. The synthetic wax is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, hydrocarbon, and others.

Based on the applications, the dental wax market has been segmented as pattern wax, processing wax, impression wax, healing wax and others. The pattern wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, casting wax, base plate wax and others. The processing wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, sticky wax, boxing wax, and others. The impression wax is sub-segmented into corrective wax, bite plate wax, healing wax, and others.

Based on the end users, the dental wax market has been segmented as dentist clinics, hospitals, academic and research centres and others.

