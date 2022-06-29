Taille du marché américain des statines 2022 – Principaux acteurs de l’industrie, mises à jour de l’industrie, croissance future, perspectives commerciales 2029

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment présenté la taille du marché mondial des statines aux États-Unis, la part de l’industrie, la croissance, les tendances de l’industrie et les prévisions jusqu’en 2029 étude avec un aperçu approfondi, décrivant la portée du produit / de l’industrie et élabore les perspectives du marché et l’état des prévisions pour 2029. Le marché mondial des statines américaines explore une étude efficace sur diverses sections de l’industrie telles que les opportunités, la taille, la croissance, la technologie, la demande et les tendances des principaux acteurs. Il fournit également des statistiques clés du marché sur le statut des fabricants, une source précieuse de conseils, d’orientation pour les entreprises et les particuliers intéressés par l’industrie. Ce rapport présente les dernières tendances des marchés mondiaux et régionaux sur tous les paramètres critiques, notamment la technologie, les approvisionnements, la capacité, la production, les bénéfices, les prix et la concurrence. La croissance du marché américain des statines a été principalement tirée par l’augmentation des dépenses de R&D à travers le monde,

Global U.S. Statin Market Analysis and Size

Statin is a lipid-lowering medication consumed by patients to reduce their blood cholesterol levels. These drugs help prevent the instances of heart attacks and atherosclerosis and have significant plaque-stabilizing and anti-inflammatory effects. Moreover, these drugs minimizes oxidative stress and vascular inflammation in the body. The drug statin interferes with the production of enzymes that are crucial for the liver to produce cholesterol, thus lowering overall blood cholesterol levels in the body.

The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia in the U.S., increases the demand of the statin drugs. The disorder is mostly prevalent in the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, and obesity, increasing product adoption across the country. The most common statin drugs available in the market are rouvastatin, atorvastatin, simvastatin, and lovastatin. In addition, the increasing use of combined therapies using statin with other cholesterol diminishing compounds, such as ezetimibe, is also an important growth-inducing factor for the statin market.

Market Analysis and Insights

U.S. statin market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 4,902.07 million by 2029 from USD 4,403.45 million in 2021.

List of Companies Profiled in the U.S. Statin Market Report are:

Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sandoz AG (A subsidiary of Novartis), Novadoz Pharmaceuticals, Accord, Althera Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Salerno Pharma, COVIS PHARMA BV, Medicure ….

