Taille du marché de la gestion de patrimoine, opportunités de croissance, analyse de la part des revenus et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

The Global Wealth Management Market report recently released by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive review of critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and insights into the growth of the industry. The report includes insightful insights into market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other market fundamental segments for the forecast period 2020-2028. The study provides a comparative analysis of the competitive landscape to shed light on the major players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors likely to influence the growth of the Wealth Management market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Wealth Management industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share and growth and its estimation over the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is geared towards the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the current and future impact of the pandemic and provides insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Key Companies Featured in the Report:

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Baer Group

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Market Overview:

The global wealth management market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a stable revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market revenue growth are increasing volume of investable assets, rising awareness of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), and emergence of fintechs. The increase in government initiatives for the development of new fund platforms in many countries is also driving market demand. Wealth management is a type of investment advisory service that combines various financial services to meet the demands of high net worth individuals.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Wealth Management Market research report provides competitive strategy analysis of Portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360 degree view on trade policies, company profiles, prices, costs, revenue and business contracts. Moreover, it offers massive data related to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of leading companies to provide a competitive edge to readers.

Market segmentation:

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the global wealth management market segmentation using graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, tables, infographics, and images. It examines in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments of the market. The study also further shows which segment is expected to register a major share of market revenue during the forecast period.

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

human advice

RoboBoard Direct based on plan / based on objectives Complete wealth advice

hybrid board

Vendor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

FinTech Advisors

Banks

Traditional wealth managers

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Detail

High Net Worth Individuals (HNI)

Service Element Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Asset Management

Portfolio management and investment advice

Funds, trusts and other financial vehicles

The major regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the market size and growth rate during the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the global wealth management market? What are the risks and challenges facing the market? Who are the key players in the Global Wealth Management Market? What are the trending factors influencing market share? What are the main results of Porter’s five forces model? What are the global opportunities for expanding the global Wealth Management market?

Contents:

Global Wealth Management Market Overview

Economic impact on industry

Market competition by manufacturers

Production, revenue (value) by region

Analysis of market effect factors

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (production), consumption, export, import by regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Wealth Management Market Forecast

Global Wealth Management Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing cost analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

