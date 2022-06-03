Systèmes de perfusion Taille, part, croissance, segment, tendances, technologies en développement, opportunités d’investissement, revenus et prévisions du marché

report is highly beneficial in planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing strategies. This market report provides categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry. For better decisions, more revenue generation, and profitable business, this business research report is the key. The marketing report helps to measure and optimize each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Oxygenators accounts for the largest component segment in the perfusion systems market due to the growing prevalence of cardiopulmonary failure. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the perfusion systems market was valued at USD 1,198.8 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 60.50 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% and at a during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

TOP KEY PLAYERS of Global Perfusion Systems Market

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Medtronic PLC (US)

Livanova PLC (UK)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Xenios AG (Germany)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (US)

ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (US)

Lifeline Scientific (US)

Xvivo Perfusion AB (Sweden)

General Electricals Inc (US)

Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

Koninkliijike Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. (South Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Accuray Incorporated (US)

Xvivo Perfusion (Sweden)

In order to treat patients with cardiac and respiratory disorders surgically, perfusion devices are employed to bypass cardiopulmonary systems. When the heart and lungs are unable to carry out the process of blood oxygenation, perfusion devices such as heart-lung machines give oxygen and remove carbon dioxide.

Global Perfusion Systems Market Definition

The process of providing oxygenated blood to the body’s tissues is known as perfusion. Perfusion systems are commonly used in organ transplant surgeries because they assist in the replacement of the organ’s function by pumping blood throughout the body.

Perfusion Systems Market Dynamics

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the perfusion systems market in the forecast period are as follows:

Drivers

Rise in the Incidence of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular illnesses are one of the most common causes of death worldwide. They are responsible for over 9.4 million fatalities per year. Hypertension is becoming more common, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke will further accelerate the market growth.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

The market is growing due to an increase in the number of organ donors, increased healthcare spending, and favourable healthcare legislation.

Constant Product Advancement

In the coming years, the expanding number of system distributors and dealers is expected to strengthen market growth for perfusion systems.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing pharmaceutical research is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the perfusion systems market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges Global Perfusion Systems Market

On the other hand, the increased cost of organ transplantation is further projected to impede the growth of the perfusion systems market in the targeted period. However, the organ supply-demand gap might further challenge the growth of the perfusion systems market in the near future.

This perfusion systems market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the perfusion systems market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Perfusion Systems Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the perfusion systems market. The global COVID-19 outbreak has shifted financial resources away from healthcare and toward perfusion systems. COVID-19 also causes organ failure, making transplantation difficult. The COVID-19 outbreak has been rescheduled in most locations around the world to suit the situation and prevent patient exposure to the virus through perfusion systems. However, in the post-COVID scenario, perfusion systems market is projected to be significantly impacted.

Recent Development

In May 2019, Xvivo Perfusion System received FDA approval for their Steen solution perfusate system. The device lets the transplant team to perform a careful assessment of lung function to get a healthier sense of how the organs are working when they are perfused with a solution outside the body to better conclude whether the lungs can then be workable for transplant.

Global Perfusion Systems Market Scope and Market Size

The perfusion systems market is segmented on the basis of component, type and technique. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Heart-lung Machines

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

On the basis of component, the perfusion systems market is segmented into heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, oxygenators, monitoring systems, cannulas.

Type

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

On the basis of type, the perfusion systems market is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure-driven perfusion systems and small-mammal organ perfusion systems.

Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

On the basis of technique, the perfusion systems market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the most significant market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How many segments will the market consist of?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

Which segment is likely to lead in terms of share in the coming years?

What are the new strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their position?

Report Coverage-

It envisages Porter’s five forces analysis for precise market prediction.

It incorporates a SWOT analysis of the market.

It highlights various restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

It showcases the various strategies adopted by key market players to acquire growth.

It highlights the latest industry developments.

The report provides insights on the following Point:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the arket?