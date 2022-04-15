Surveillance et soins à distance des patients Analyse succincte du marché de la taille, de la part, des tendances et des applications prévues pour atteindre la croissance d’ici 2029 | Abbott, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Baxter
Le rapport sur le marché de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients a l’intention d’offrir des données internes et externes sur l’industrie de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients avec les perspectives du marché, les stratégies commerciales, les tendances et les perspectives futures de l’industrie. Il inclut ce statut de marché avec une taille et des tendances changeantes qui affecteront le taux de croissance du marché. Le rapport sur le marché de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients couvre les nombreuses perspectives de croissance au cours des prochaines années. De même, il étudie l’analyse des nouveaux produits du marché, les stratégies, l’aperçu financier et les tendances. Le rapport sur le marché de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients propose également un résumé des revenus, des ventes, de la demande de produits et fournit une analyse des connaissances, des coûts et de la croissance au cours de l’année de prévision 2029.
Le marché de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé sain de 8,76% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 en raison de la demande croissante d’autosurveillance et de médecine préventive qui stimule principalement le taux de croissance du marché.
Bref aperçu de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients :
Parallèlement à cela, la prise de conscience croissante des avantages de la surveillance à distance des patients ainsi que les initiatives et le soutien croissants du gouvernement créeront des opportunités lucratives pour la croissance du marché de la surveillance et des soins à distance des patients.
According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for remote patient monitoring and care is accelerating because of the growing cases of chronic diseases across the world. Also the, increasing ageing population and rising popularity of home based monitoring devices are also expected to fuel the demand of the remote patient monitoring and care market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2029. Whereas the, dearth of healthcare industry professionals and unfavorable reimbursement policy will obstruct the growth of the remote patient monitoring and care market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Now the question is which are the other regions that remote patient monitoring and care market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated large growth in Asia-Pacific due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable income in the region.
The Global Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Market 2022 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Remote Patient Monitoring and Care manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Market are shown below:
By Devices (Vital Signs Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, Respiratory Monitor, Haematology Monitors, Multi-Parameter Monitors, Breath Monitors, Others)
By Application (Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorders, Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring, Others)
By End-User (Home Care Setting, Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Hospitals)
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Market Report are –
Abbott
Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc
Baxter
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Honeywell International Inc
Omron Healthcare, Inc
Proteus Digital Health
BioTelemetry, Inc
…..
Global Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Market Scope and Market Size
Remote patient monitoring and care market is segmented on the basis of devices, applications and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of devices, the remote patient monitoring and care market is segmented into vital signs monitor, glucose monitor, blood pressure monitor, blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, respiratory monitor, haematology monitors, multi-parameter monitors, breath monitors and others.
The application segment of the remote patient monitoring and care market is divided into cancer treatment, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes treatment, sleep disorders, weight management & fitness monitoring and others.
On the basis of end- users, the remote patient monitoring and care market is divided into home care setting, clinics, long term care centres and hospitals.
CBD Infused Edible Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
The CBD Infused Edible Market 2022 report brings into focus studies about market definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. CBD Infused Edible Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of CBD Infused Edible in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.
Increasing social acceptance of cannabis is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing popularity of recreational marijuana, increasing adoption of CBD in different verticals, increasing demand for the cannabis products and increasing global healthcare spending are expected to drive the CBD infused edible market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Form (Process Oil, Distillate, Isolate)
By Grade (Food, Therapeutic)
By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others)
List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:
Bhang Corporation
KIVA CONFECTIONS
VCC BRANDS
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aurora Cannabis
Tilray
Aphria
HEXO
OrganiGram Holdings
….
Global CBD Infused Edible Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global CBD Infused Edible market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Global CBD Infused Edible Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of source, the CBD infused edible market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.
The form segment of the CBD infused edible market is bifurcated into process oil, distillate and isolate
Grade segment of the CBD infused edible market is divided into food and therapeutics.
The application segment of the CBD infused edible market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetic& personal care, pharmaceutical and others.
Parcourir les détails complets du rapport @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-infused-edible-market
