Surpassement du marché des patates douces pour atteindre 47 361,13 millions USD d’ici 2028 | TCAC 5,5 %

Le marché des patates douces devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre USD 47 361,13 millions d’ici 2028. La forte demande de patates douces et l’économie émergente accélèrent la croissance du marché des patates douces.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les patates douces est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport sur les patates douces met en lumière les principales tendances de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des patates douces ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances du marché des patates douces des acteurs en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Sweet Potatoes aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les patates douces :

The major players covered in the global sweet potatoes market report are KP Snacks, Conagra Brands, Inc., Nash Produce, Sweet Potato Spirit Company, Ham Farms, Dole Food Company Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, The Kraft Heinz Company, A.V. Thomas Produce, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Jackson’s Honest, Urban Platter, Nestlé, Idahoan Foods, LLC, Aunt Bessies Limited among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sweet Potatoes Market Scope and Market Size

The sweet potatoes market is segmented on the basis of the type, product type, nature, packaging type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the sweet potatoes market is divided into sweet potato flour, whole products, processed sweet potatoes and paste/purees. In 2021, whole products segment is anticipated to dominate the sweet potatoes market due to growing demand of convenient food in the market.

On the basis of product type, the sweet potatoes market is divided into fresh, frozen, dried and others. In 2021, fresh segment is anticipated to dominate the sweet potatoes market due to their convenience and wide usage across sectors.

On the basis of nature, the sweet potatoes market is divided into conventional and organic. In 2021, conventional segment is anticipated to dominate the sweet potatoes market due to their convenience and economical production cost to the manufacturers.

On the basis of packaging type, the sweet potatoes market is divided into bag, tray, box, pouches and others. In 2021, bag segment is anticipated to dominate the sweet potatoes market due to multiple packaging size and material options available for the segment.

On the basis of end user, the sweet potatoes market is divided into food & beverages industry, food service provider and house-hold. In 2021, house-hold segment is anticipated to dominate the sweet potatoes market due to growing awareness of consumers for various health benefits of sweet potatoes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sweet potatoes market is divided into store-based retailing and online retail. In 2021, store-based retailing segment will dominate the sweet potatoes market for their vast spread network and their easy availability in every corner of the country.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Sweet Potatoes requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

