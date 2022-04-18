Surpassement du marché de l’emballage de nouvelle génération pour atteindre 11 209,94 millions USD d’ici 2029 avec un TCAC vigoureux de 6,5 % 

Le marché mondial des emballages de nouvelle génération devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 6,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait atteindre USD 11 209,94 millions d’ici 2029.

Les informations et analyses couvertes dans le rapport de marché supérieur sur les emballages de nouvelle génération mettent en lumière les types de consommateurs, leurs préférences concernant le produit, leurs intentions d’achat et leurs idées sur l’amélioration d’un produit. Toutes les données couvertes dans le rapport aident finalement à définir des stratégies commerciales supérieures. De plus, les entreprises peuvent déterminer la réponse des consommateurs à un produit déjà existant sur le marché. Ce rapport permet également de prendre conscience de l’ampleur des problèmes de commercialisation. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les emballages de nouvelle génération effectue une étude systématique, précise et approfondie des faits associés à tout sujet dans le domaine du marketing.

Global Next Generation Packaging market report acts as an authentic source of information which puts forth a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The research studies accomplished in this report helps to guess several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. This market research report also offers details about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their variable likings about particular product. All the data and information, especially numerical data, involved in this Next Generation Packaging market document has been represented very well in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the better understanding of users.

It also provides historical proof impact on global Next Generation Packaging market development. The extensive paper includes a detailed review of the study and a summary of each chapter. It also provides data on the many points of view that can impact the Next Generation Packaging market, such as production plans, purchasers and vendors, acquisitions, mix, latest affiliations, and segments.

Next Generation Packaging Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Some of the major players operating in the global next generation packaging market are Amcor plc, Sealed Air, Klöckner Pentaplast, MicrobeGuard Corporation, TOPPAN INC., BALL CORPORATION, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Vesta, Amerplast Ltd., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Graham Packaging Company, Active Packaging, American Thermal Instruments, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Temptime Corporation, Cortec Packaging, and SAES Getters S.p.A. among others.

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Next Generation Packaging market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Next Generation Packaging market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

To understand the structure of Next Generation Packaging market by identifying its various sub segments.



Focuses on the major players of the global Next Generation Packaging market, to define, describe, and analyze the value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the coming years. To analyze the Next Generation Packaging Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Global Next Generation Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Global next generation packaging market is segmented into five segments based on type, function, technology, material, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global next generation packaging market is segmented into active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. In 2022, the active packaging segment is expected to dominate the market due to high production quantity and ease to use nature of active packaging.

On the basis of function, the global next generation packaging market is segmented into moisture control, temperature indicators, shelf life sensing, product tracking, and others. In 2022, moisture control segment is expected to dominate the market as it is the most demanded packaging function to extend the shelf life of the product.

On the basis of technology, the global next generation packaging market is segmented into scavengers and susceptors, RFID tags, QR codes, NFC tags, coding & markings, sensors & output devices, and others. In 2022, the scavengers and susceptors segment is expected to dominate the market as it gives an easy access to the product to consumers.

On the basis of material, the global next generation packaging market is segmented into plastic, paper, corrugated board, and others. In 2022, the plastic segment is expected to dominate the market due to consumers showcasing keen interest in the size of the product’s packaging due to its affordability.

On the basis of application, the global next generation packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care, healthcare, logistics & supply chain, consumer electronics, and others. In 2022, the food segment is expected to dominate the market as the demand for packed food is increasing all over the world owing to busy lifestyles.

Next Generation Packaging market significant regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The important objectives of the study are to execute and provide an in-depth analysis of the global Next Generation Packaging industry development rates, size, value, stocks and promote development, in addition to market trends and the market variables that influence Next Generation Packaging growth and development. This report considers the risks with respect to the Next Generation Packaging market vendors and also obstacles in addition to the market manufacturers.

Nous fournissons une variété de services tels que des rapports de l’industrie vérifiés sur le marché, des analyses de tendances technologiques, des études de marché formatives, des conseils stratégiques, des analyses de fournisseurs, des analyses de production et de demande, des études d’impact sur les consommateurs, etc.

