Structure du marché de la technologie 3D avec les principaux acteurs de l’industrie, analyse par région et prévisions complètes jusqu’en 2030

Aperçu du marché

Le marché de la technologie 3D a connu une croissance rapide ces dernières années et il continuera à monter en flèche dans les années à venir. Le volume du marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 16,3 % de 2017 à 2030, pour atteindre une valeur de 707,4 milliards USD (2021-2030).

Pour donner à une image une apparence de profondeur et de réalité, la technologie 3D utilise une image en trois dimensions. Utilisant la technologie 3D, les images sont présentées d’une manière à la fois réaliste et attrayante, permettant aux spectateurs de s’immerger dans l’action et de la vivre comme si elle se produisait réellement. Ces images sont produites à l’aide d’un processus complet de géométrie, de formes complexes et de rendu dans l’industrie de la technologie 3D.

Les avancées récentes dans les modèles de marché de la technologie 3D ont déclenché des changements révolutionnaires non seulement dans l’industrie du jeu, mais également dans d’autres industries. Ces technologies sont désormais utilisées pour plus que de simples jeux, y compris la conception de produits, les activités de loisirs et les présentations professionnelles. Les systèmes de tous les ordinateurs personnels récents intègrent la technologie 3D, et cette intégration s’avère excellente pour l’utilisation et la conception architecturales.

Analyse covid 19

The COVID-19 virus has wreaked massive economic havoc over the world and significantly slowed down economic progress. The pandemic’s initial financial and health problem is causing concern throughout the entire planet. Businesses and the industrial sector were forced to suffer substantial financial losses and lost the ability to carry out their daily operations. The shutdown seriously impacted the whole supply chain because production units and industrial operations were not allowed to operate normally.

But despite these challenging conditions, the market managed to continue growing steadily. People used advanced technologies more during the shutdown and embraced 3D technology for a better experience, which increased market demand.

The expansion of 3D technology outside the gaming industry into other fields is driving up demand on the global market. The use of 3D technology in the aviation, healthcare, and automotive industries is assisting in the market’s growth and will help to project the market to its highest levels in the approaching years.

Market Segmentation

Several segments have been created within the market based on the application and product types. Healthcare, manufacturing, government, aerospace media and entertainment, defence, government, architecture, and other industries are all included in the market segmentation by application. These technologies are used by the healthcare sector to carry out sophisticated procedures and create implants, medical gadgets, prosthetic limbs, and models that revolutionize conventional treatment modalities.

3D scanners, 3D glasses, 3D printers, 3D display technologies, 3D cameras, and 3D image designing are all included in the product type sector of the market. The scanner helps both game developers and animators, and the 3D camera uses stereo 4K modes to capture images with the highest level of clarity.

Regional Classification

The market is examined across a number of geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe. North America has the largest market share among all the regions thanks to its growing investments in a number of industries, including media and entertainment, forensic science, defence, and architecture.

Because major corporations and new businesses are spending heavily on technology and becoming aware of its advantages, the European continent is also developing more quickly. Due to significant investments in the region’s healthcare sector from leading market players, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to expand quickly over the projection period.

Industry News

The 3D technology market sales will exceed all prior historical growth by the year 2022 and will gain velocity. The share of the market will increase in the following years, surpassing all previous growth rates.

