Stratégies du marché de la location de vélos et de scooters, croissance de l’industrie, acteurs clés, défis et prévisions 2029

Global bike and scooter rental market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.30 billion by 2027 and witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The demand for pocket-friendly means of transportation is rising.

Segmentation:

Global bike and scooter rental market, on the basis of operational model has been segmented into dockless, station-based

Based on propulsion, global bike and scooter rental market has been segmented into gasoline, electric, pedal

Based on service, global bike and scooter rental market has been segmented into pay as you go, subscription-based

On the basis of vehicle type, global bike and scooter rental market has been segmented into bike, scooter, others

On the basis of application, global bike and scooter rental market has been segmented into short trip, long-distance, long-distance travel

The major players covered in the Bike and Scooter Rental market report are:

The major players covered in the bike and scooter rental market report are CITYSCOOT, Lime, JUMP by Uber, Bird Rides, Inc., ofo Inc., COUP Mobility GmbH, Mobycy, Vogo rentals, nextbike GmbH, Lyft, Inc., MOTOCRUIZER TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT.LTD., Mobike, Spin, eCooltra, Bolt Bikes, Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd, YEGO Urban Mobility SL, Spinlister , Zoomo, VOI Technology AB, emmy-sharing among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Bike and Scooter Rental market, by Type

Chapter 5 Bike and Scooter Rental market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis byCountries

Chapter 11 South America Bike and Scooter Rental market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Bike and Scooter Rental market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

