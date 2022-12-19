STD Diagnostics Market to Advance a Huge Growth at a CAGR of 12.27% During the Forecast Period 2028

A wide-reaching STD Diagnostics Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

The STD diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 12.27% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increase in patient awareness such as education campaigns is escalating the growth of STD diagnostics market.

STD means sexually transmitted diseases which are also called venereal diseases (VD) and are usually spread through the use of unsterilized drug needles, from mother to infant during childbirth or breast-feeding, blood transfusions and sexually. These diseases are detected through various tests as blood tests, urine samples or fluid samples and do not display any symptoms. With the help of antibiotics and antiviral drugs, STD caused by bacteria can be treated. Some of the devices used to diagnose the disease are absorbance microplate reader, flow cytometers, scattering machines and immunochromatographic assays among others.

The rise in the rate of government initiatives, increasing number of technologically advanced products in the field of diagnostics, providing more precise testing results and growing population having multiple casual sex partners are the major factors driving the STD diagnostics market. The preference of technologically advanced product range including diagnostic kits, instruments and reagents over traditional laboratory testing and introduction of government reforms targeted towards the betterment of healthcare infrastructure accelerate the STD diagnostics market growth. Additionally, growth in population, increasing research and development activities, rising in awareness regarding the disease and treatment, surge in investment and availability of precise testing results facilitating better treatment for sexually transmitted diseases positively affect the STD diagnostics market. Furthermore, technological advancement and need for novel treatments extends profitable opportunities to the STD diagnostics market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

STD Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

The STD diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, testing, testing devices and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the STD diagnostics market is segmented into chlamydia testing, syphilis testing, gonorrhea testing, herpes simplex virus testing, human papilloma virus testing and human immunodeficiency virus testing.

On the basis of testing, the STD diagnostics market is segmented into laboratory devices and point of care devices.

On the basis of testing devices, the STD diagnostics market is segmented into thermal cyclers, PCR, lateral flow readers – immunochromatographic assays, flow cytometers, differential light scattering machines, absorbance microplate reader, phone chips and rapid diagnostic kits.

On the basis of end-user, the STD diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and others.

Global STD Diagnostics Market Country Level Analysis

The STD diagnostics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, testing, testing devices and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global STD diagnostics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the STD diagnostics market because of the availability of FDA-approved advanced sexually transmitted diseases testing devices and presence of public healthcare insurance plans fostering healthcare consciousness among population. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the economic prosperity and the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections in the underdeveloped countries.

The country section of the STD diagnostics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The STD diagnostics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for STD diagnostics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the STD diagnostics market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

Competitive Landscape and STD Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

The STD diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to STD diagnostics market.

The major players covered in the STD diagnostics market report are Abbott, aposcience, BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Danaher, DiaSorin, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Qualigen Inc, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, MedMira Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: Global STD Diagnostics Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

