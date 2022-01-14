Statut et prévisions du marché de la dotation en personnel infirmier per diem 2022-2029 par région Type de produit Marché d’utilisation finale pour assister à une expansion robuste

Le rapport de recherche commerciale universel Per Diem Nurse Staffing effectue une recherche de données pertinentes pour les problèmes de marketing dans différents domaines fonctionnels du marketing, notamment le comportement du consommateur, le produit, les ventes, le canal de distribution, la tarification, la publicité et la distribution physique. L’étude de marché dans ce rapport est effectuée de manière systématique plutôt que de manière aléatoire où l’ensemble du processus est planifié avec un objectif clair. Sans oublier que diverses étapes de collecte, d’enregistrement et d’analyse des données ont été utilisées lors de la génération d’un rapport d’analyse de marché exceptionnel sur la dotation en personnel infirmier per diem. Ces recherches marketing sont essentiellement menées à des fins commerciales différentes.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de la dotation en personnel infirmier per diem affichera un TCAC d’environ 4,83 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Les principaux acteurs du marché du personnel infirmier per diem sont:

Novation Companies, Inc.

FlexRN

AMN Santé

Services de santé Maxim, Inc.

Soins de santé cross-country

Réseau de dotation en personnel médical

Solutions de main-d’œuvre HealthTrust

Flexwise Health, LLC

Soins de santé supplémentaires

ATC Virginie

Personnel de santé responsable, Inc

Personnel de santé préféré Inc

Personnel médical GrapeTree

Soins de santé intérimaires inc.

CareerStaff Illimité

Soins de santé doués

InGenesis, Inc.

Dotation ProLink

GHR Santé

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Segment Analysis:

By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Others)

By Service (Emergency Department and Home Care Services)

Market Overview:

Per diem nurse staffing is a temporary solution of professional nurse staffing in a healthcare facility, clinics, long-term nursing care facilities, home care or any other users. This service involves provision of skilled nurses on a daily-work basis to meet the requirements of working staff shortage or during crunch times. This service involves last-minute demands of nurses from the end-users wherein the nurses are highly compensated for their work.

Table of Contents

Market Summary

Economic Impact Competition Analysis by Players

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Analysis and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Cost Investigation, Market Dynamics

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

An influential Per Diem Nurse Staffing market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Per Diem Nurse Staffing market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. Executives in marketing, strategic planning and new product development will find discussions in the reports pertinent and useful. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments and focus on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysis report Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Includes Crucial Points:

This report provides detailed summary analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product, historical, current, and projected market size in terms of amount and price.

It provides manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market expansions, arrangements, new product launches and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

