Statistiques du marché des soins intensifs néonatals, acteurs clés, croissance des ventes, projection de la taille et aperçu du marché d’ici 2030

Le marché mondial des soins intensifs néonatals devrait passer de 7,5 milliards USD en 2021 à 13,9 milliards USD d’ici 2030, avec un TCAC de 8 . 1 % de 2022 à 2030 . Lorsque les enfants naissent prématurément, ont des problèmes de santé ou ont un accouchement difficile, ils vont à l’hôpital NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). Là, les bébés reçoivent des soins 24 heures sur 24 qui ont une équipe d’experts. Les unités de soins néonatals disposent de machines très avancées qui fournissent des soins critiques et un soutien aux bébés prématurés ayant un faible poids à la naissance ou souffrant de problèmes médicaux graves tels que le syndrome de détresse respiratoire ou les deux. Selon l’OMS, environ 15 millions de bébés prématurés naissent chaque année, et ce nombre augmente de jour en jour. La prématurité est devenue l’une des causes de décès chez les nouveau-nés. Cela est susceptible d’augmenter la demande pour le nombre d’unités de soins intensifs néonatals dans les hôpitaux pour aider à la prise en charge appropriée des nouveau-nés. Aussi,

Obtenez un PDF pour plus d’informations professionnelles et techniques : https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/neonatal-intensive-care-market

The growing medical technology and equipment innovations are playing a vital role in developing high-quality and featured neonatal equipment. Technological advancements in NICUs equipment have increased demand for specialized neonatal care equipment across developed and emerging economies. The development of novel incubators and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-compatible incubators is projected to provide enhanced care to preterm babies, which will propel the neonatal care equipment market. Moreover, the rising awareness among healthcare providers for the advancements in the equipment for the NICU and an increase in the collaborations and partnership among players to provide highly advanced NICU are anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

NICU equipment’s high maintenance and purchase costs are projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market’s growth is likely limited by the lack of access to neonatal care equipment in developing countries. Budgetary constraints and limited healthcare spending in these countries have led to an increase in purchasing low-cost refurbished devices by neonatal intensive care units. This, combined with a sizable refurbished equipment market in emerging markets, limits hospital demand for new equipment. This is yet another stumbling block to the market’s expansion.

You Can Purchase Complete Report@ https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/neonatal-intensive-care-market?opt=2950

Scope of the Neonatal Intensive Care

The study categorizes the neonatal intensive care market based on product and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Product Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Neonatal Incubators

Neonatal Phototherapy System

Neonatal Ventilators

Neonatal Monitors

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Childcare Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Request for Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/neonatal-intensive-care-market

By product type, The neonatal incubators segment is accounted for the largest market share

The market is segmented into neonatal phototherapy systems, neonatal incubators, neonatal ventilators, neonatal monitors, and others based on product type. In 2020, the neonatal incubators segment dominated the market, providing neonates with a comfortable temperature. These incubators are required in a neonatal intensive care unit because they maintain thermal stability within the chamber, which improves the survival rate of premature babies. The demand for neonatal incubators is being fueled by players’ introduction of highly advanced neonatal incubators and an increase in neonatal admissions. On the other hand, the neonatal ventilators segment is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rise in respiratory disorders in premature babies is likely to boost the demand for neonatal ventilators during the forecast period. The presence of numerous players in the development of neonatal monitors and increasing innovations in monitors that display real-time data are expected to propel the neonatal monitor segment forward.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global neonatal intensive care market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa based on the regions. The improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of various players, and the rising awareness about neonatal care by many healthcare organizations are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the Asia Pacific. The rapid increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases in newborn infants and premature birth rates are expected to increase demand for neonatal intensive care in the coming year in the respective regions.

Request For Report Description @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/neonatal-intensive-care-market

Key Market Players

Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share. Currently, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group, Digicare Biomedical Technologies Inc., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Phoenix medical Systems, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and Utah Medical Products Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global neonatal intensive care market.