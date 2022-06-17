Uncategorized

Statistiques du marché de la climatisation, acteurs clés, croissance des ventes, projection de la taille et aperçu du marché d’ici 2030

Marché Statsville Group (Fait partie de Statsville Consulting Pvt. Ltd.)

Le  marché mondial de la climatisation  devrait croître à partir de  110 USD 3 milliards en 2021  à  188 USD 1 milliard d’ ici 2030 , à un TCAC de 6  de 2022 à 2030 La climatisation (souvent appelée AC, A/C ou air conditionné) est un système utilisé pour refroidir la température dans un espace intérieur en éliminant la chaleur et l’humidité de la pièce. Essentiellement, ils fonctionnent en aspirant de l’air chaud dans un système et en dispersant de l’air froid, mais ce processus est bien plus complexe. Les systèmes de climatisation sont omniprésents, avec des applications allant des centres commerciaux, des maisons, des espaces commerciaux aux centres de divertissement ca reste un produit recherché après le produit, même si l’abordabilité des produits optimisés pour l’environnement reste un énorme défi La croissance économique des marchés émergents continue d’augmenter et la demande de climatisation devrait connaître une forte croissance au cours des prochaines années .

La pandémie de COVID  19 a un impact négatif sur la demande mondiale de climatiseurs en 2020, en raison de la baisse des dépenses de consommation On estime que le marché devrait croître davantage en 2022 et enregistrer une croissance stable aidée par l’atmosphère climatique changeante et la demande croissante des constructions commerciales En outre, l’ inclinaison croissante des  consommateurs pour la commodité et le confort devrait maintenir la demande de climatiseurs au cours de la période de prévision .

Growing customer expectations for better cooling from the air conditioning is one of the factors that will grow the marketThe demand for air conditioning in offhighway applications has gone up due to comfort in harsh operating conditionsThis will act as a catalyst in increasing operator efficiencyHowever, one major constraint affects the application of automotive air conditioning in offhighway vehicles, i.e., the space available for installing the systemVarious OEMs are developing lighter, efficient, and smaller automotive air conditioning systems that easily fit offhighway vehicles.

Scope of the Air Conditioning

The study categorizes the air conditioning market based on technology, distribution channel, component, vehicle type, and endusers at the regional and global levels.

By Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Manual Air conditioning
  • Semiautomatic Air Conditioning
  • Automatic Air Conditioning

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Multibrand Stores
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Online
  • Other Channels

By Component Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Compressor
  • Evaporator
  • Drier/Receiver
  • Condenser

By Vehicle Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Passenger cars
  • LCVs
  • HCVs

By EndUse Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The automatic air conditioning segment is projected to account for the largest market share by technology

Based on type, the global air conditioning market is divided into manual air conditioning, semiautomatic air conditioning, and automatic air conditioningTechnological advancement has made it possible to use a fully automatic air conditioning system at a lesser costToday, almost all manufactured vehicles are equipped with an air conditioning systemTherefore there is tough competition between automakers to provide enhanced comfortThis competition has increased the OEMs’ pressure to deliver technologically advanced automotive air conditioning systemsThe automotive air conditioning market comprises a limited number of players who have a strong position at the global levelTo grow the market, players have adopted several strategies such as new product development and launches, regional expansions, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global air conditioning market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaIn 2021, North America was accounted for the largest market share. The North American market, along with other developed markets worldwide, is expected to witness growth primarily powered by replacement sales. Moreover, rising promotional activities from the government to increase the adoption of energy-efficient air conditioning systems to reduce energy consumption are also expected to fuel the regional market’s growth. Even though the overall market slumped due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe and North America recorded growth in 2020 and were not impacted as negatively as the rest of the world was affeceted. This is attributed to the strong demand in the last quarter of 2020 in both regions.

Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR in the global air conditioning market during the forecast periodThe region includes China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacificThe region’s growth is primarily due to economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China and India. The automotive air conditioning market will be driven by rising automobile production and consumer demands for comfortIncreased vehicle demand and rising per capita income and technological advancements are key drivers for automotive air conditioning systems.

Key Market Players

The air conditioning market is mildly concentrated, with few global players operating in the market, such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Gree Electrical Appliances Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Midea Group CoLtd, HitachiJohnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Voltas Limited, Bluestar, Mitsubishi Electric, and Robert Bosch

Every company follows its business strategy to gain the maximum market shareCurrently, Daikin Industries Ltd., HitachiJohnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation are major companies in the global air conditioning market.

