Segmentation du marché des composés de polypropylène (PP), analyse de l’industrie par production, consommation, revenus et taux de croissance d’ici 2028

The global Polypropylène PP compounds market reached USD 17.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compounds and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the key revenue growth drivers of the global PP compounds market. The market revenue growth is also expected to be driven by the growing demand for PP compound owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textiles, and construction.

Currently, long fiber thermoplastic PP compounds are used in automotive front struts, door panels, pedals, underbody shields and many more. It reached its peak with the help of resin companies. Glass fibers are combined with PP compounds to make different parts of the car, which makes it possible to replace steel with PP compound. It even helps to reduce the use of expensive engineering plastics and provides more cost-effective vehicles to consumers.

However, the easy availability of other lightweight materials as substitutes and the growing trend of plastic recycling are expected to hamper the growth of the global PP compounds market to some extent during the forecast period.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Report – Table of Content:

Chapter 1 includes the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market introduction, followed by market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 globally categorizes the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market based on geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the estimated time period.

Chapter 3 details the competitive outlook of the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 comprehensively studies major manufacturers of Polypropylene (PP) Compound industry and their forecasted sales and revenue share.

Chapter 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Some highlights of the report

Automotive segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for PP compounds such as resins and PP density compounds, which are driving the automotive segment revenue growth.

Le segment des copolymères d’impact devrait enregistrer un taux de croissance des revenus considérablement robuste au cours de la période de prévision grâce à d’excellentes performances dans les applications extérieures et les composants avec des matériaux rentables, à faible résistance et ductiles. Il peut être utilisé à diverses fins telles que le moulage par soufflage, l’extrusion de feuilles et le thermoformage.

L’Asie-Pacifique devrait représenter une part de revenus plus importante que les autres marchés régionaux au cours de la période de prévision en raison de sa matière première rentable. Le gaz de schiste, qui est dérivé de la matière première, augmente la compétitivité des coûts des fabricants. En outre, la présence de certaines grandes entreprises telles que Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. et d’autres stimule la croissance du marché des composés PP dans la région.

Certaines grandes entreprises du rapport de marché incluent LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Avient Corporation, Ravago Holdings America, Inc., Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc., Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd., PP-Plus Corporation et HEXPOL AB (RheTech).

Emergen Research a segmenté le marché mondial des composés PP en fonction du produit, du type de polymère, de l’utilisation finale et de la région :

Product Outlook (Revenu, USD Billion ; 2018-2028) minérale Compounded TPO Compounded TPV Glass Reinforced Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenu, USD Billion ; 2018-2028) Homo Polymers Random Copolymers Impact Copolymers

End Use Outlook (Revenu, USD Billion ; 2018-2028) Automotive Building & Construction électriques et électroniques Textiles Autres

Perspectives régionales (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2028) Amérique du Nord S. Canada Mexique Europe Allemagne K. France Espagne BENELUX Reste de l’Europe Asie-Pacifique Chine Inde Japon Corée du Sud Reste de l’APAC Amérique latine Brésil Reste du LATAM Milieu Est et Afrique Arabie Saoudite Emirats Arabes Unis Israël Reste de la MEA



