Résumé, introduction et prévisions du marché des films barrières en Amérique du Nord jusqu’en 2028

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités de North America Barrier Films. La situation concurrentielle, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie des films barrières en Amérique du Nord sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché des films barrières en Amérique du Nord » divise l’industrie en fonction des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision du film barrières en Amérique du Nord. Il analyse toutes les facettes majeures des films barrières nord-américains en fonction des spécifications du produit, des contraintes, des défis et des opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement de North America Barrier Films, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché des films barrières en Amérique du Nord devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,8% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre USD 12 930,79 millions d’ici 2028 contre 8 298,72 millions USD en 2020. L’augmentation des applications de films barrières dans les emballages de produits alimentaires et de boissons et la demande croissante de films barrières dans l’industrie pharmaceutique stimulent la demande du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Les principaux acteurs clés et la segmentation de North America Barrier Films :

Les principales entreprises qui traitent du rapport sur le marché des films barrières en Amérique du Nord sont Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Amcor plc, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Berry Global Inc., CLONDALKIN GROUP, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki, Dupont Teijin Films US Limited Partnership, Mondi, Fraunhofer –Gesellschaft, Klöckner Pentaplast, ProAmpac, Glenroy, Inc., Constantia Flexibles, UFlex Limited, WINPAK LTD., Innovia Films (filiale de CCL Industries), entre autres. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément. De nombreux lancements de produits et accords sont également initiés par les entreprises du monde entier qui accélèrent également le marché des films barrières.

North America barrier films market is categorized into five notable segments which are type, material type, layers, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the barrier films market is segmented into metalized barrier films, transparent barrier films and white barrier film. In 2021, metalized barrier films segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because metalized barrier films are specially designed to preserve various types of products to provide a high barrier against oxygen as well as humidity in terms of ensuring extent shelf life for sensitive products, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of material type, the barrier films market is segmented into polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PA), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and others. In 2021, polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) is a strong film with good oxygen barrier and heat resistant with a good durability. Along with this polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) is an excellent laminating substrate for stand-up pouches, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of layers, the barrier films market is segmented into multiple layers and single layers. In 2021, the multiple layers segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because multiple layers based barrier films can achieve high-performance levels as compared to single layers based barrier films. Along with these multiple layers, based barrier films have a high puncture and tear resistance, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year. »

On the basis of application, the barrier films market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, agriculture and others. In 2021, food and beverage segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because most of the barriers films are used for food and beverage applications such as bakery and confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage, dry Fruits, and fruits and nuts, frozen food, chips and snacks, animal food and others in order to extend their shelf life, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of distribution channel, the barrier films market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. In 2021, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market due to most of the end users who are engaged to purchase barrier films from the supermarkets/hypermarkets because in the supermarkets/hypermarkets the end users found barrier films relatively at a low price as compared to other distribution channel, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

Geographically, the North America Barrier Films is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios. For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers a seven-year assessment of North America Barrier Films It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers a regional analysis of the North America Barrier Films along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the North America Barrier Films .

A detailed outline of the North America Barrier Films includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the North America Barrier Films over the forecast period. This research report covers the landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the North America Barrier Films are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the North America Barrier Films . The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

North America Barrier Films Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

ing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Effect Factors Analysis

North America Barrier Films Forecast

