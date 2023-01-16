Recherche sur la taille et la part du marché des communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord 2022 Dynamique clé, TCAC de 7,3%, entreprises leaders, développements commerciaux et prévisions de la demande 2029 || Motorola Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, EFJohnson Technologies

Marché des communications critiques audio en Amérique du Nordest soigneusement étudié dans le rapport tout en se concentrant largement sur les meilleurs acteurs et leurs tactiques commerciales, leur expansion géographique, leurs segments de marché, leur paysage concurrentiel, leur fabrication et leurs structures de prix et de coûts. Chaque section de l’étude de recherche est spécialement préparée pour explorer les aspects clés du marché de la communication critique audio en Amérique du Nord. Par exemple, la section sur la dynamique du marché approfondit les moteurs, les contraintes, les tendances et les opportunités du marché des communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord. Grâce à des analyses qualitatives et quantitatives, nous vous aidons à effectuer des recherches approfondies et complètes sur le marché de la communication audio critique en Amérique du Nord. Nous nous sommes également concentrés sur les analyses SWOT, PESTLE et Five Forces de Porter du marché des communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord.

Les principaux acteurs du marché de la communication audio critique en Amérique du Nord sont analysés en tenant compte de leur part de marché, des développements récents, des lancements de nouveaux produits, des partenariats, des fusions ou acquisitions et des marchés desservis. Nous fournissons également une analyse exhaustive de leurs portefeuilles de produits pour explorer les produits et les applications sur lesquels ils se concentrent lorsqu’ils opèrent sur le marché des communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord. En outre, le rapport propose deux prévisions de marché distinctes – une pour le côté production et une autre pour le côté consommation du marché des communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord. Il fournit également des recommandations utiles aux acteurs nouveaux et établis du marché de la communication audio critique en Amérique du Nord.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les communications audio critiques en Amérique du Nord :

Motorola Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, EFJohnson Technologies., Leonardo SpA, Zenitel Group, Flottweg SE, Telstra, Ascom Holding AG, Nokia, Mentura Group Oy, Tait Communications, Secure Land Communications (Airbus / SLC), Simoco Wireless Solutions, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, ZTE Corporation, Cobham Satcom, Inmarsat Global Limited

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the audio critical communication market is expected to reach the value of USD 5,725.39 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. « Hardware » accounts for the largest system segment in the audio critical communication market. The Audio Critical Communication market report also covers pricing analysis, case studies and technological advancements in depth.

The report provides an excellent overview of the main macroeconomic factors having a significant impact on the growth of the North America Audio Critical Communication market. It also provides the absolute dollar opportunity analysis which can be crucial in identifying revenue generation and sales increasing opportunities in the North America Audio Critical Communication market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to get a good understanding of the North America Audio Critical Communication market and make strong strides in the industry in terms of growth. The overall North America Audio Critical Communication market size and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated based on various factors.

Audio Critical Communication Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Inclination Towards Mission Critical Iot & Digitization Of The Sector

There has been a progressive shift in the IoT ecosphere in recent years. This ecosphere is served by various standard electronic parts that is the hardware integrated with various software. , The importance of utilizing such technologies in the IoT era, is an absolute necessity driving the North America Audio Critical Communication market. With technological advancement, companies are also shifting towards digitization to cater to the consumer’s growing demand for advanced capabilities in the communication sector.

Increase In Penetration Of Smartphones, Tablets And Laptops In Critical Communication

Modern digital wireless handsets have to perform and function as a real communication hub that brings a wide range of smart features to the cellular industry. These include web browsing, e-mail, wireless PDA, voice memo, two-way paging, answering machine and Europe positioning system (GPS) in a single entity.

Protected Satellite Communication Solutions For Critical Communication

Satellite communication is a type of modern telecommunications where artificial satellites provide communication links between various points on earth. Satellite communications plays an important role in multiple industries for business continuity and emergency management in various business sectors such as oil and gas, IoT, healthcare, government, maritime, mining and more. Moreover, satellite communications are various commercial, governmental and military applications. According to World Economic Forum in 2020, 2,666 operational satellites are circling the earth, out of which 1,007 satellites are used for communication services alone and 446 are used for earth observation & 97 for navigation/ GPS purposes.

Cyber Security & Privacy Threats In Critical Communication

Cybercrime/hacking and cybersecurity issues have increased by 600% during the pandemic across all sectors. Flaws in network or software security is a weakness which hackers exploit to perform unauthorized actions within a system. According to the recent Maritime Cybersecurity Survey by Safety at Sea and BIMCO, in the 12 months prior to February 2020, 31% of organizations fell victim to cyberattacks, which is a 9% increase compared to 2019. According to another report published by Robert Rizika, head of North American operations at Naval Dome, reported that cyberattacks on maritime industry’s operational technology (OT) have increased by 900%, from 50% in 2017, to 120% and 310% in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Lack Of Available Spectrum Capacity For Critical Communication Service

Spectrum refers to the invisible radio frequency ranges that wireless signals travel over a given medium. Those signals due to allotted signals allow us to make calls from our mobile devices, tag our friends on social media platform, and pull up directions to a destination and location on mobile devices. The frequencies that we use for wireless communications are a part electromagnetic spectrum. The full electromagnetic spectrum ranges from 3 Hz to 300 EHz. The portion used for wireless communication sits in the ranges from about 20 KHz to 300 GHz

Global North America Audio Critical Communication Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2022-2029):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Based on types, the North America Audio Critical Communication Market Segmentations

By Product Type

Hardware

Services

By Connectivity

Wireless

Wired

By End-Use

Public Safety

Transportation

Mining

Utilities

Others

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the North America Audio Critical Communication market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The North America Audio Critical Communication market’s major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the North America Audio Critical Communication market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Table of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the North America Audio Critical Communication Market Report

Part 03: Global North America Audio Critical Communication Market Landscape

Part 04: Global North America Audio Critical Communication Market Sizing

Part 05: Global North America Audio Critical Communication Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

