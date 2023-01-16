Recherche sur la taille et la part du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord 2022 Dynamique clé, TCAC de 4,59%, entreprises leaders, développements commerciaux et prévisions de la demande 2029 || ADP, Inc., Click Software India Pvt Ltd., ATOSS Software AG, Huntington Business Systems

Le marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord est soigneusement étudié dans le rapport tout en se concentrant largement sur les principaux acteurs et leurs tactiques commerciales, leur expansion géographique, leurs segments de marché, leur paysage concurrentiel, leur fabrication et leurs structures de prix et de coûts. Chaque section de l’étude de recherche est spécialement préparée pour explorer les aspects clés du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord. Par exemple, la section sur la dynamique du marché approfondit les moteurs, les contraintes, les tendances et les opportunités du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord. Grâce à une analyse qualitative et quantitative, nous vous aidons à effectuer une recherche approfondie et complète sur le marché nord-américain de la gestion des effectifs. Nous nous sommes également concentrés sur les analyses SWOT, PESTLE et Five Forces de Porter du marché nord-américain de la gestion des effectifs.

Les principaux acteurs du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord sont analysés en tenant compte de leur part de marché, des développements récents, des lancements de nouveaux produits, des partenariats, des fusions ou acquisitions et des marchés desservis. Nous fournissons également une analyse exhaustive de leurs portefeuilles de produits pour explorer les produits et les applications sur lesquels ils se concentrent lorsqu’ils opèrent sur le marché nord-américain de la gestion des effectifs. En outre, le rapport propose deux prévisions de marché distinctes – une pour le côté production et une autre pour le côté consommation du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord. Il fournit également des recommandations utiles aux acteurs nouveaux et établis du marché de la gestion des effectifs en Amérique du Nord.

Acteurs clés mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur la gestion de la main-d’œuvre en Amérique du Nord :

ADP, Inc., ClickSoftware India Pvt Ltd., ATOSS Software AG, Huntington Business Systems, Fourth Enterprises LLC., ActiveOps PLC., IBM, Oracle, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Reflexis Systems, Inc., UKG Inc., The Hackett Group , Inc., Verint, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., TALOS Workforce Solutions GmbH, Synel, WorkForce Software, LLC, MPEX Solutions et Ascentis Corporation

The report provides an excellent overview of the main macroeconomic factors having a significant impact on the growth of the North America Workforce Management market. It also provides the absolute dollar opportunity analysis which can be crucial in identifying revenue generation and sales increasing opportunities in the North America Workforce Management market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to get a good understanding of the North America Workforce Management market and make strong strides in the industry in terms of growth. The overall North America Workforce Management market size and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated based on various factors.

Global North America Workforce Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2022-2029):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Based on types, the North America Workforce Management Market Segmentations

On the basis of component, the workforce management market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions have been further sub-segmented into time and attendance management, leave and absence management, workforce scheduling, workforce analytics, fatigue management and task management. Service has been further sub-segmented into consulting, implementation training, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of organizations, the workforce management market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise.

On the basis of operating systems, the workforce management market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others.

On the basis of deployment mode, the workforce management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of end user, the workforce management market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defence and government, automotive and others.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the North America Workforce Management market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The North America Workforce Management market’s major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the North America Workforce Management market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the North America Workforce Management Market Report

Part 03: Global North America Workforce Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global North America Workforce Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global North America Workforce Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

