Recherche et projection sur la taille du marché et les facteurs de croissance des composites d’ici 2029

Le marché des composites atteindra une valorisation estimée à 165,44 milliards USD d’ici 2027, tout en enregistrant cette croissance à un taux de 7,80% pour la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Le rapport sur le marché des composites analyse la croissance due à des facteurs tels que l’utilisation croissante des composites dans le commerce. avion.

The major players covered in the composites market report are Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexion, Weyerhaeuser Company., Jushi Group (HK) Sinosia Composite Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Gurit, DowAksa, Renegade Materials Corporation, KINECO – KAMAN, Henkel Corporation., UPM, among other domestic and global players.

Composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fiber type, composites market is segmented into glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, natural fiber composites, others. Others have been further segmented into basalt fiber composites, aramid fiber composites, boron fiber composites, hybrid fiber composites, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber composites and other fiber composites.

Based on resin type, composites market is segmented into thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. Thermoset composites have been further segmented into epoxy resin, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin and others. Thermoplastic composites have been further segmented into polycarbonates (PC), polypropylene (PP), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyetherimide (PEI), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyamide (PA) and others.

This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth. It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors. It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow. It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Composites Market. This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.

Composites Market Overview Composites Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Composites Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Composites Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Composites Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Profils / Analyse des fabricants du marché des composites Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché

Table des matières

Partie 01 : Résumé exécutif

Partie 02 : Portée du rapport

Partie 03 : Méthodologie de la recherche

Partie 04 : Paysage du marché

Partie 05 : Analyse du pipeline

Partie 06 : Dimensionnement du marché

Définition du marché

Taille du marché et prévisions

Partie 07 : Analyse des cinq forces

Le pouvoir de négociation des acheteurs

Pouvoir de négociation des fournisseurs

La menace de nouveaux participants

La menace des substituts

Menace de rivalité

État du marché

Partie 08 : Segmentation du marché

Segmentation

Comparaison

Opportunité de marché

Partie 09 : Paysage client

Partie 10 : Paysage régional

Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel

Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis

Facteurs de marché

Partie 13 : Tendances du marché

Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Fournisseurs couverts

Classement des fournisseurs

Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

