Récepteur d’antigène chimérique (CAR) – Thérapie par les cellules T Marché 2021 – Analyse de l’industrie, analyse des revenus des ventes et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Market Analysis and Insights: Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market

The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the increased awareness about the therapy is escalating the growth of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market.

Significant market makers enrolled in this report are:

The major players covered in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market report are Autolus., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bluebird Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., TrakCel

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Target Antigen (CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, Meso, Egfrvlll, Others), Therapeutic Application (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroblasts, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Hepatocellular, Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

