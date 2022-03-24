Rapports de recherche sur la taille du marché de la robotique chirurgicale et de la navigation 2022 Industrie mondiale, partage, informations qualitatives approfondies, prévisions jusqu’en 2028

DBMR analyse le marché de la robotique chirurgicale et de la navigation pour représenter 4,20 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 6,80 % au cours de la période de prévision. L’activité de robotique chirurgicale et de navigation devrait se développer à un rythme soutenu en raison d’un ajout dans la communauté des personnes âgées, de l’accélération de la sélection de la technologie de navigation chirurgicale dans des méthodes opérationnelles à interférence minimale et de la grande omniprésence de dysfonctionnements chroniques tels que les maladies cérébrovasculaires, les accidents vasculaires cérébraux. , et Alzheimer.

Aperçu du marché de la robotique chirurgicale et de la navigation: Le marché de la robotique chirurgicale et de la navigation se développe en raison des progrès médicaux réalisés pour aider les personnes souffrant de divers troubles opérationnels, afin de rendre les chirurgies minimales robots chirurgicaux invasifs et leur navigation aide le marché à se développer . Cela a catapulté les dépenses médicales dans la direction unifiée pour autonomiser et développer le même marché, ce qui devrait aider l’entreprise à se développer à travers le monde. Les opérations chirurgicales critiques et complexes sont hautement exécutées par ces robots capables, ce qui aide en retour le marché à se développer. Certains moteurs aident le marché à croître de manière exponentielle dans la période prévue de 2020 à 2027.

During the period of market growth, surgical robotics and navigation are exposed to some of the restraints, such as the expensive cost of the service availed, the reduced pace of economic growth. These challenging restraints are tackled by the upcoming player penetration and scope of growth in the emerging economies, thus works as an opportunity for the surgical robotics and navigation market.

An international Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market report involves the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. This market study analyses the market status, size, demand, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In this document, intricate market insights are turned into simpler version by using the proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. The finest Surgical Robotics and Navigation report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

The COVID -19 pandemic has put forth a demanding situation for players in Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market. The widespread of the pandemic and the humanitarian toll taken by it is making it challenging for Market players to respond. This research study provides insights backed by our assessment of earlier emergencies and Market expertise. However, the pandemic is spreading rapidly, and some of the information in this study may become outdated.

List of Companies Profiled in the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Report are:

Medtronic

Stryker

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Brainlab, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

XION GmbH

Collin SAS

Medrobotics Corporation

……

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Surgical Robotics and Navigation market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Surgical Robotics and Navigation report comes into play.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market are shown below:

By Type (Neurosurgery Navigation, Spinal Surgical Navigation, ENT Surgical Navigation, Orthopedic Surgical Navigation, Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems, Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery Systems, Robotic Radiosurgery Systems, Others)

By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

By Application (Child, Adults, Old Aged)

Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market-Geographical Segment:-

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Scope and Market Size

Surgical robotics and navigation market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the surgical robotics and navigation market is segmented into neurosurgery navigation, spinal surgical navigation, ENT surgical navigation, orthopedic surgical navigation, robotic-assisted spinal surgery systems, robotic-assisted neurosurgery systems, robotic radiosurgery systems, and others.

On the basis of end use, the surgical robotics and navigation market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

On the basis of application, the surgical robotics and navigation market is bifurcated into child, adults and old aged.

