Rapports de recherche, croissance et analyse du marché de l’externalisation du middle office 2022 par les principaux leaders | Prévision 2027

Middle office outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on middle office outsourcing market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as rising demand of office solutions in various industries.

Delay in outsourcing process along with unexpected operational cost are acting as market restraints for middle office outsourcing in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the middle office outsourcing market report are Accenture, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Citigroup Inc., GBST, Genpact, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, SS&C Technologies, Inc., State Street Corporation, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION, Adepa Global Services S.A, Brown Brothers Harriman, CACEIS, HedgeGuard, Northern Trust Corporation, State Street Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market

Middle office outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of offering and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Middle office outsourcing market on the basis of offering has been segmented as portfolio management, trade management and others.

Middle office outsourcing has also been segmented on the basis of component into investment banking and management, broker- dealers, stock exchanges and others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

