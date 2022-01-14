Rapport sur le marché des services de thérapie de réadaptation 2022 par acteurs clés, types, applications, pays, taille du marché, prévisions jusqu’en 2029 (sur la base de la propagation mondiale du COVID-19 en 2022)

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les services de thérapie de réadaptation est utile pour définir les publics cibles des clients avant de commencer toute campagne publicitaire. Dans une industrie en évolution rapide, lorsque les informations sont souvent nécessaires rapidement, une étude de marché secondaire et donc ce rapport de marché sont le meilleur moyen de recueillir ces informations. L’utilisation de rapports d’études de marché élimine une grande partie des conjectures du processus, ce qui permet de gagner énormément de temps. De plus, le rapport peut être utilisé pour rechercher les meilleures pratiques, préparer des appels d’offres, se préparer pour les réunions avec les clients et créer du contenu. Le rapport d’étude de marché permet de gagner du temps en fournissant des informations et en aidant à valider les informations recueillies auprès de sources primaires. L’utilisation d’outils statistiques établis et de modèles cohérents pour l’analyse et la prévision des données de marché rend le rapport sur le marché des services de thérapie de réadaptation remarquable.

Le marché mondial des services de thérapie de réadaptation devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 13,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre USD 138 050,86 millions d’ici 2028 contre 53 289,19 millions USD en 2020. L’augmentation de la prévalence des maladies chroniques et le remboursement approprié des services de réadaptation, l’augmentation de l’incidence des invalidités sont les principaux moteurs qui stimulent la demande du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Les principaux acteurs couverts par les services de thérapie de réadaptation sont :

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Société Dynatronics

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Boussole Santé Marques

Shunkangda

Centre médical Habersham

Inde Medico Instruments

Bio-Med inc.

Services de réadaptation Genesis

Services de physiothérapie

Physiothérapie ATI

Médicament intégré

Réadaptation NovaCare

Réadaptation des Prairies

Physiothérapie athlétique

Analyse du segment de marché des services de thérapie de réadaptation:

Par service (services de thérapie de réadaptation, orthophonie, ergothérapie, thérapie respiratoire, thérapie cognitivo-comportementale, autres)

Par groupe d’âge (personnes âgées, pédiatrie, adultes), type de service (services de réadaptation ambulatoires, services de réadaptation pour patients hospitalisés)

By Application (Orthopedic Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Neurological Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Cardiological Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Palliative Care, Sports Related Injuries, Integumentary Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Pelvic Care, Others)

By Service Category (Hospital Services, Physician Services, Industrial Services, Employer Services), Model (Manual, Conventional)

By End User (Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Private Practices, Sports and Fitness Facility Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Others)

By Service Channel (Direct Channel, Online Channel)

Rehabilitation therapy services are health services that help to improve skills and functioning of day-to-day life that has been lost or impaired due to some reasons such as sick, injury, hurt or disabled. The rehabilitation services mainly include occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy, among others. Rehabilitation therapy services helps a child, adult or older person to be as independent as possible in everyday activities and enables participation in education, work, recreation and meaningful life roles such as taking care of family. The need for rehabilitation worldwide is predicted to increase due to changes in the health and characteristics of the population.

Rise in facility expansion by rehabilitation centers and rising incidence of disabilities are the growth of the rehabilitation therapy services market. However, the lack of awareness for rehabilitation, complexity associated with rehabilitation services, and lack of physical therapy centers in developing countries may hamper the future growth of rehabilitation therapy services market. The partnerships, acquisitions and facility expansion by major market players act as opportunity for the growth of rehabilitation therapy services market.

The report shares key insights on:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The analysis report Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Includes Crucial Points:

This report provides detailed summary analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product, historical, current, and projected market size in terms of amount and price.

It provides manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market expansions, arrangements, new product launches and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

