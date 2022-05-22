Rapport sur le marché des proppants 2022 Taille du marché par acteurs clés, types, applications, pays, prévisions d’ici 2029

En se concentrant sur toutes les nécessités et exigences des entreprises pour parvenir à une croissance commerciale réussie, le rapport sur le marché des proppants à grande échelle est généré. Les valeurs CAGR estiment la fluctuation de la hausse ou de la baisse de la demande pour la période de prévision spécifique en matière d’investissement. Ce rapport d’étude de marché aidera certainement les entreprises à prendre de meilleures décisions éclairées, gérant ainsi la commercialisation des biens et services. Le rapport sur le marché reconnaît et analyse également les tendances en expansion ainsi que les principaux moteurs, contraintes, défis et opportunités du marché. Proppant Market est le précieux rapport de marché qui informe sur les informations de l’industrie Data Bridge Market Research afin que rien ne soit manqué.

Proppant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.47% in the above mentioned forecast period. The proppant market is attaining growth due to factors such as increasing improvement in fracturing technology and rising demand from oil and gas industries.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the proppant market report are CARBO Ceramics Inc., Saint-Gobain, U.S. Silica., JSC « Borovichi Refractories Plant », Superior Silica Sands, Hi-Crush Inc., Hexion, Covia Holdings Corporation, Fores LTD, Badger Mining Corporation, SmartSand, Inc., ChangQing Proppant, Eagle Materials Inc., Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Wanli Proppant, Momentive, among other players domestic and global.

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Proppant Market Scope and Market Size

Proppant market is segmented on the basis of type and by application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, proppant market is segmented into frac sand proppant, resin–coated proppant and ceramic proppant.

Based on application, proppant market is segmented into shale gas, tight gas, coal bed methane and others.

