Rapport sur le marché des infections à Gram négatif traitées en milieu hospitalier 2021, tendances, opportunités et paysage concurrentiel | DBMR

L’augmentation des dépenses consacrées aux activités de recherche et de développement continues de diverses organisations pharmaceutiques a entraîné une augmentation de la valeur marchande des infections à Gram négatif traitées en milieu hospitalier. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des infections à Gram négatif traitées en milieu hospitalier affichera un TCAC d’environ 9,28 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Concurrents clés du marché :

The major players covered in the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market report are Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, LUPIN, Istituto Lusofarmaco D’Italia S.p.A., Adelco Screen Process Ltd., Achaogen, Inc., Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Polyphor Ltd., SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Spero Therapeutics, AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC., Curza., Boston Pharmaceuticals, Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Abbott, AstraZeneca and Alcon Vision LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market, By Therapy Type (Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside, Ampicillin/ Sulbactam, Carbapenem, Colistin or Rifampin, Aminoglycoside, Carbapenem, Colistin, Fosfomycin, Rifampin, or Tigecycline, Ceftolozane/ Tazobactam, Ceftazidime/ Avibactam and Others), Indication (NP, cSSSIs/SSIs, BSIs, cIAIs and UTIs), Pathogen Type (Klebsiella, Acinetobacter, Coli, Cepacia, Pseudomonas, Serratia, Enterobacter and Others), Application (Hospitals, Labs and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Scope And Market Size

The hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented on the basis of therapy type, indication, pathogen type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of therapy type, the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented into cephalosporin, aminoglycoside, ampicillin/ sulbactam, carbapenem, colistin or rifampin, aminoglycoside, carbapenem, colistin, fosfomycin, rifampin, or tigecycline, ceftolozane/ tazobactam, ceftazidime/ avibactam and others. On the basis of indication, the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented into NP, cSSSIs/SSIs, BSIs, cIAIs and UTIs.



On the basis of pathogen type, the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented into klebsiella, acinetobacter, coli, cepacia, pseudomonas, serratia, enterobacter and others.



On the basis of application, the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented into hospitals, labs and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is segmented into direct and indirect.

Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Country Level Analysis

Global hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by therapy type, indication, pathogen type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market owing to the prevalence of favourable reimbursement policies coupled with existing large number of facilities for research and development. Prevalence of sophisticated technological healthcare facilities will also drive the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand will score the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising in resistance due to improper scheduled of antibiotics administration.

The country section of the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base And New Technology Penetration

The hospital-treated gram-negative infections market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for hospital-treated gram-negative infections market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hospital-treated gram-negative infections market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape And Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Share Analysis

The hospital-treated gram-negative infections market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hospital-treated gram-negative infections market.

Les objectifs d’étude de ce rapport sont :

• Étudier et prévoir la taille du marché du conseil en stratégie sur le marché mondial.

• Analyser les principaux acteurs mondiaux, l’analyse SWOT, la valeur et la part de marché mondiale des meilleurs acteurs.

• Définir, décrire et prévoir le marché par type, utilisation finale et région.

• Analyser et comparer l’état du marché et les prévisions entre la Chine et les principales régions, à savoir les États-Unis, l’Europe, la Chine, le Japon, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Inde et le reste du monde.

• Analyser le potentiel et l’avantage du marché mondial des régions clés, les opportunités et les défis, les contraintes et les risques.