Rapport sur le marché de la santé mobile (2020-2027), analyse concurrentielle, stratégie de proposition, principal marché adressable, exigences clés

Market Global assesses historical and current data along with an in-depth analysis of market dynamics. The report also throws light on the market growth driving and restraining factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global Mobile Health Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Mobile Health industry for the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global mHealth market is expected to reach $361.67 billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. The mobile health market has witnessed an increase in demand over the past couple of years, owing to the skyrocketing prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has become a triumphant business, attracting several organizations and industries outside of health.

The mHealth report focuses on the potential growth opportunities and limitations that the major industry players may face throughout the forecast span. The report pays close attention to emerging business components, niche sectors, product launches and brand promotions in the mHealth market to help readers build successful investment strategies.

mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

The report is an investigative study of technological developments and product advancements, along with regional analysis for each product and application offered in the mHealth market. The basic objective of the report is to provide an insight into how the mHealth industry works. It provides a precise and strategic vision of the market with an in-depth assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the mHealth market. It offers a panoramic view of the industry to provide a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Education and awareness

Monitoring of diseases and epidemics

Communication and training

Diagnosis and treatment

Data gathering

Others

Doctors

patients

Research centers

Insurance companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical companies Companies

Others

The report further examines the mobile health market in key regions of the world with respect to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply/demand ratio, revenue generation, share of market and size, and presence of leading players in the regions. The mHealth report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by the companies in the regions in the regional analysis section.

The regional market analysis includes information on production volume, consumption volume and patterns, revenue and growth rate for the forecast period 2020-2028.

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Estimates Expected Mobile Health Market Size from 2020 to 2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the mobile health market.

The report analyzes the changing mobile health market dynamics in more detail.

