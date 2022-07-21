Rapport sur le marché de la génomique spatiale, aperçu de la croissance, type, application, recherche approfondie et analyse de segment d’ici 2029

With an international Global Spatial Genomics Market research report, best market opportunities are brought into focus along with the well-organized information to bring about growth in the market. Industry outlook, critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape are the key elements covered in the this report. The credible Global Spatial Genomics Market report contains historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the spatial genomics market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 194.73 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 399.55 million by 2029. “Consumables” dominates the product segment of the spatial genomics market owing to the growing applications of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in various fields such as drug discovery and development and biomarker identification.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-spatial-genomics-market

Spatial genomics is concerned with studying the complete set of genetic commands provided by the DNA to detect and diagnose the cancer tumour cells. Spatial genomics is used in controlling the disease as it provides quantitative gene expression data. Spatial genomics further provides information about DNA and RNA visualization mapping into tissue components.

Spatial Genomics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of cancer

Growing incidence rate of breast cancer globally is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. The identification of both intra- and inter-tumour heterogeneity in breast cancer has widened the scope of growth for the market. More than 1 million cases per year are witnessed in India and this condition may prevail for lifetime if not treated properly.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the advancements in medical technologies and devices is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing investment in genomics, advancement in genomics tools, growing demand for advanced techniques for the study of spatial patterns and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising internet penetration rate, increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification, product development and commercialization and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges Global Spatial Genomics Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities, uneven distribution of medical services, dearth of skilled medical professionals, and dearth of awareness in the backward economies are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, emergence of alternative technologies, limited insurance coverage and regulatory compliance, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This spatial genomics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the spatial genomics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spatial-genomics-market

COVID-19 Impact on Spatial Genomics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic essentially affected the market. This is because of the fact that majority of the healthcare resources were directed towards meeting the demand arising out of COVID-19 patients. Postponement of non-elective surgeries and non-essential healthcare procedures has further derailed the market growth rate in this pandemic period. Shutdown of research facilities and a halt put on the projects of pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries too derailed the market growth rate. Further, restrictions imposed on travel owing to the lockdown regulations further challenged the market growth rate in this period. However, the post pandemic period will help to generate profits and revenues owing to increase in adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics to profile COVID-19 tissue autopsies as well as rise in biomarker identification.

Recent Development

In August 2020, NanoString Technologies released Cancer Transcriptome Atlas, a new product based on the company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform that is optimized for readout on Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology.

In February 2020, S2 Genomics launched Singulator 100 System that automates the processing of solid tissue samples into suspensions of single cells or nuclei with high yields and from small samples for a wide range of single-cell biology and genomic analyses.

Global Spatial Genomics Market Scope

The spatial genomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-user, product, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Microscopy-based Live DNA Imaging

Genome Perturbation Tools

Massively-Parallel Sequencing

Biochemical Techniques

Others

On the basis of technology, the spatial genomics market is segmented into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), microscopy-based live DNA imaging, genome perturbation tools, massively-parallel sequencing, biochemical techniques and others.

Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Based on product, the spatial genomics market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. Instrument segment is divided into mode and type. The mode segment is divided into automated, semi- automated and manual. Type is segmented into sequencing platforms, IHC, microscopy, flow cytometers, mass spectroscopy and others. Software segment is divided into bioinformatics tools, imaging tools, and storage and management databases.

End-user

Translational Research

Academic Customers

Diagnostic Customers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Government Institutes and Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

End-user segment of spatial genomics market is divided into translational research, academic customers, diagnostic customers, pharmaceutical manufacturer, government institutes and academic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations.

Application

Diagnostics and Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

Application segment is divided into diagnostics and disease profiling, drug discovery and others.

Some of the major players operating in the spatial genomics market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

10X Genomics (US)

NanoString Technologies Inc (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

S2 Genomics, Inc. (US)

Seven Bridges Genomics (US)

CARTANA AB (Sweden)

READCOOR, INC (US)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Dovetail Genomics (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Browse the complete table of contents at – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-spatial-genomics-market

Top DBMR Healthcare Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-luciferase-assay-kits-market

https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/574553655/europe-digital-therapeutic-dtx-market-by-product-and-service-type-application-size-share-trends-and-technology

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dna-vaccines-market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/574545729/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-size-share-growth-segment-trends-developing-technologies-and-top-leading-company

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-laser-probe-market

ttps://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-protein-stability-analysis-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-irradiation-apparatuses-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com