Rapport sur la croissance du marché du réseau de distribution de contenu (CDN) 2028 Analyse globale (impact Covid-19, PEST, SWOT, descendant, ascendant) et prévisions par Brand Essence Research
Le marché mondial du réseau de distribution de contenu (CDN) est évalué à 9,90 milliards USD en 2018 et devrait atteindre 57,15 milliards USD d'ici 2025 avec un TCAC de 28,46 % sur la période de prévision.
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical and Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025 – Growing need to optimize internet traffic is driving the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.
A Content Delivery Network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers that provides rapid delivery of Internet content. A Content Delivery Network (CDN) enables rapid transfer of the various assets needed to load Internet content, such as HTML pages, javascript files, style sheets, images, and videos.
The report focuses on the major players operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes an inventory of initiatives taken by companies in recent years. The report mentioned the growth parameters in the regional markets along with the major players dominating the regional growth such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India .
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Scenario
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Level 3 communications (US)
- Google (US)
- Akamai (US) and Limelight Networks (US)
- Amazon Web Services (US)
- Internap (USA)
- Verizon (US)
- CDNetworks (Korea)
- Tata Communications (India and Singapore)
- StackPath (US)
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Segmented By:
by Type – Video CDN, Non-Video CDN
By Solutions – CDN Analytics & Monitoring, CDN Delivery, Transparent Caching, Digital Rights Management, Video Indexing, Video Content Management, Online Video Streaming Solutions
By Service Providers – Free CDN, Peer-to-Peer CDN, Traditional Commercial CDN, Telco CDN
By Application – E-Commerce, Mobile Carriers, Online Games, Advertising, Internet Service Providers, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Government Offices, Media & Entertainment, Others
By End User – Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Others
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Dynamics Market Report
Table of Contents: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market
Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers
Chapter 4: Global productions, revenue (value), by region
Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, Geographically
Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type
Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, Based on Application
Chapter 8: Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Industry Value Chain
Chapter 9: Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Key Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders
Chapter 11: Major Economic Indicators, By Market Vendors
Chapter 12: Market Effect Factor Analysis
Chapter 13: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Forecast Cast Period
Chapter 14: Market Future
Chapter 15: Appendix
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Scope and Market Size
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by type and by application. This study provides information on the sales and revenue during the historical and forecasted period from 2021 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps to identify the importance of the various factors which promote the growth of the market.
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC countries)
Highlights of the report:
- A comprehensive analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important dynamics and trends of the
- Market Segmentation Opportunities and Disruptive Technologies, Company Overview, Revenue Share, Strategic Market Supply and Demand Overview
- Statistical data in terms of value (USD) as well as volume (units) until 2027
- Historical, current and projected market size based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of the main players
- Data analysis present in the report is based on resource combination of historical and current growth parameters
- Recommendations for companies to strengthen their presence in the market
