RAPPORT SUR LA CROISSANCE DU MARCHÉ DE L’IMMUNOHISTOCHIMIE, PART ET DEMANDE CROISSANTE JUSQU’EN 2027

Selon l’analyse actuelle des rapports et des données, le marché mondial de l’immunohistochimie était évalué à 1,88 milliard USD en 2019 et devrait atteindre 3,64 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec une croissance à un TCAC de 8,6%.

L’immunohistochimie (IHC) a des applications cruciales dans le domaine de la distribution tissulaire des antigènes en utilisant des anticorps monoclonaux et polyclonaux. Il est utilisé pour le diagnostic du cancer, car il détermine la présence d’antigènes tumoraux. C’est une technique qui combine des processus immunologiques, anatomiques et biochimiques pour identifier les composants tissulaires par l’interaction d’antigènes cibles avec des anticorps spécifiques marqués par un marqueur. Immunohistochimie utilisée par les organismes publics et privés pour vérifier la localisation et la distribution des composants cellulaires au sein des cellules.

L’immunohistochimie est appliquée dans de nombreux autres domaines. L’immunohistochimie est largement utilisée pour prédire la réponse thérapeutique dans deux tumeurs importantes, à savoir le carcinome du sein et de la prostate. Ces deux tumeurs sont sous la régulation de la croissance des hormones œstrogène et androgène, respectivement. Les récepteurs spécifiques de ces hormones régulatrices de croissance sont situés sur les cellules tumorales respectives. Les tumeurs exprimant un niveau élevé de positivité des récepteurs répondraient favorablement à l’élimination de la source endogène de ces hormones ou à l’administration d’une hormonothérapie pour abaisser leurs niveaux – œstrogénothérapie dans le cancer de la prostate et androgénothérapie dans le cancer du sein. Des techniques d’immunohistochimie sont également appliquées pour confirmer l’agent infectieux dans les tissus en utilisant des anticorps spécifiques contre l’ADN ou l’ARN microbien, par exemple dans le virus du cytomégalo, le virus de l’hépatite B, Virus de l’hépatite C, etc. L’application est couramment utilisée dans la validation des cibles de la maladie car elle permet de visualiser l’expression de la cible dans le tissu affecté au cours du processus de la maladie. Un autre avantage important de l’immunohistochimie est qu’elle peut également être utilisée pour détecter des organismes dans des préparations cytologiques telles que des fluides, des échantillons d’expectorations et du matériel obtenu à partir de procédures d’aspiration à l’aiguille fine. Cela peut être très utile dans certaines situations telles que la détection d’un pneumocystis dans les crachats d’un patient immunodéprimé qui a besoin d’une confirmation rapide et précise de l’infection afin de commencer un traitement immédiat et approprié. Un autre avantage important de l’immunohistochimie est qu’elle peut également être utilisée pour détecter des organismes dans des préparations cytologiques telles que des fluides, des échantillons d’expectorations et du matériel obtenu à partir de procédures d’aspiration à l’aiguille fine. Cela peut être très utile dans certaines situations telles que la détection d’un pneumocystis dans les crachats d’un patient immunodéprimé qui a besoin d’une confirmation rapide et précise de l’infection afin de commencer un traitement immédiat et approprié. Un autre avantage important de l’immunohistochimie est qu’elle peut également être utilisée pour détecter des organismes dans des préparations cytologiques telles que des fluides, des échantillons d’expectorations et du matériel obtenu à partir de procédures d’aspiration à l’aiguille fine. Cela peut être très utile dans certaines situations telles que la détection d’un pneumocystis dans les crachats d’un patient immunodéprimé qui a besoin d’une confirmation rapide et précise de l’infection afin de commencer un traitement immédiat et approprié.

Specific diagnosis of muscular dystrophy is important because of the genetic counseling implications of inherited disease and accurate prognostication. In recent years, abnormalities in several muscle proteins have been identified in muscular dystrophies. Such abnormalities involve proteins located in the sarcolemma, extracellular matrix, cytosol, nucleus, and other sites within muscle fibers. Skeletal muscle biopsy can play a main role in differentiating vascular dystrophy from non-dystrophic disorders and Immunohistochemistry can assist in establishing a specific diagnosis of the dystrophies for which specific protein abnormalities are known. In the last few years, immunohistochemical staining for beta amyloid precursor protein has been validated as a method to detect axonal injury within as little as 2–3 h of head injury. Immunohistochemical detection of axonal injury can be useful in establishing timing of a traumatic insult in medico-legal settings.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Immunohistochemistry finds its application in diagnosing cancer types, chronic diseases, neurological diseases and also helps to determine the presence of benign or malignant tumor. Immunohistochemistry is more advantageous than traditional enzyme staining techniqueas it involves specific antigen-antibody reactions. It is widely used in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories. Rapid increase in healthcare spending and a changing healthcare infrastructure with better medical practice and care facilities, rise in geriatric population leads to increased need for Immunohistochemistry techniques are the driving factors of the market Antibody segment accounts for largest market share of 41.2% due to rising regulatory approvals for therapeutic antibody products and is expected to show more growth during the forecast period Diagnostics sub-segment dominated the Applications segment owing to a high prevalence of cancer and other such chronic diseases. Hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period due to increasing disease prevalence and high demand for facilities with advanced infrastructure The applications of Immunohistochemistry are drug testing, diagnostics amongst others. This technique plays a vital role in drug development process for testing drug efficacy through detection of up or down regulation in target diseases



Top players profiled in the report include:

Abcam plc; Agilent Technologies; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Merck KGaA; PerkinElmer, Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Equipment Slide Staining Systems Tissue Microarrays Tissue Processing Systems Slide Scanners Others

Reagents Histological Stains Blocking Sera and Reagents Chromogenic Substrates Fixation Reagents Stabilizers Organic Solvents Proteolytic Enzymes Diluents

Kits

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics Cancer Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Diabetes Mellitus Nephrological Diseases

Drug Testing

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America Canada S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



