Rapport d’étude de marché sur les enroulements de bobines électriques sur l’état actuel et les perspectives de croissance future jusqu’en 2030

La taille du marché mondial des enroulements de bobines électriques devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,9 % au cours de la période de prévision . Les bobinages électriques sont des composants importants des appareils électriques, tels que les générateurs, les transformateurs et les moteurs. Ils sont utilisés pour générer le champ magnétique requis pour le fonctionnement d’un appareil ou produire une tension en utilisant l’application d’un flux magnétique externe.

Les enroulements de bobines électriques sont utilisés dans de nombreux appareils électroniques, qui, à leur tour, trouvent une application dans une variété d’industries d’utilisation finale telles que les installations industrielles, l’électronique et la communication, l’équipement médical, la transmission et la distribution d’énergie, etc. L’application de transmission et de distribution d’énergie représente une part dominante du marché des bobinages électriques. Les services publics étendent leurs réseaux T&D en construisant de nouvelles infrastructures pour répondre à la demande croissante d’alimentation électrique fiable et de connectivité du dernier kilomètre. Dans le même temps, les services publics des zones dotées d’infrastructures plus anciennes investissent dans la mise à niveau des équipements pour garantir la fiabilité des systèmes électriques.

Copper and aluminum were the two materials used in the electrical coil windings market. Copper provides superior conductivity and reliability, while aluminum is lightweight and has better flexibility. The emergence of copper-clad aluminum-based electrical coil windings has broadened the horizon. The winding wire’s core is aluminum with a copper coating on the surface. This material provides the reliability and efficiency of copper with the lower weight and space properties of aluminum.

Scope of the Electrical Coil Windings

The study categorizes the electrical coil windings market based on winding material, winding technology, winding type, application, and regions.

By Winding Material Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Copper-Based

Aluminium-Based

Copper Clad Aluminium-Based

By Winding Technology Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Toroidal Core Winding

Flyer Winding

Linear Winding

Needle Winding

By Winding Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Wild/ Jumble Winding

Orthocyclic Winding

Helical Winding

By Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Power Transmission & Distribution Inductors Reactors & Chokes Transformers & Bobbins Electromagnets & Segmented Cores Switchgear Coils

Industrial Solenoid Coils & Actuators Relays & Switches Stator Coils DC Contactors

Automotive Alternators Brake & Clutch Coils Ignition Coils

Electronics & Communication Antenna Coils Sensor Coils Smartphone Coils

Medical Catheters

Other Electrical

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The copper-based segment is projected to account for the largest market share by winding material

By winding material, the electrical coil windings are segmented into copper-based, aluminium-based, and copper-clad-based. The copper-based segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Copper has low electrical resistance and allows current to flow easily. A major factor in its use of copper is that it can be configured and shaped to produce any form of a coil.

Current flow through the copper wire coil windings wrapped around an iron core creates an electromagnetic field that will oppose or attract the magnetic field provided by the permanent magnets mounted to a drive shaft. The interaction of the electromagnetic field with the permanent magnet field produces torque. The voltage determines the motor’s torque output applied to the wire, the number of coils, coil windings, and the density. The current flow determines the motor’s maximum speed through the coils. Therefore, the application requirements for which the motor will be applied largely determine the coil winding requirements, creating a design challenge for engineers.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global electrical coil windings market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global electrical coil windings market during the forecast period. The region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific.

The demand for energy, the growing economy, and infrastructure development in the India and China are the major factor that is growing the market of the Asia Pacific region. For instance, until 2017, India had a national grid with an installed capacity of 326.8 GW and energy consumption of 1114.41 TWh, which shows the investment in this sector. To control this high energy consumption, the Indian government installs many transformers every year, increasing the demand for coil windings, helping the market grow. The Government of India has set a goal of 175 GW renewable power installed by the end of 2022, including 5 GW from small hydropower, 10 GW from biomass, 60 GW from wind, 100 GW from solar. All of these sectors are required the use of motors, and ultimately the consumption of coil windings will increase due to the trend of establishing renewable power instruments. This scenario is common in other Asian countries such as China and Indonesia, which will help the electric coil winding market grow rapidly.

Key Market Players

The electrical coil windings market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as North Devon Electronics, APW, Stimple & Ward, Endicott Coil, Quartzelec, Sag Harbor Industries, National Electric Coil, Stonite Coil, Peter Paul Electric, Precision Econowind, Swiger Coil Systems, and Others.